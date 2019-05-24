George Ssimwogerere

Express FC chairperson Kiryowa Kiwanuka has offered assurance to George Ssimwogerere that he has the backing of the executive to stay on as the head coach.

A section of disgruntled Express fans want their former skipper sacked as they believe he isn’t the right man to take the club back to glory days.

But Kiwanuka believes otherwise and made his opinion public while in an interview with Bukedde Radio revealing Ssimwogerere is still the right man.

“Unless he throws in a towel, he is still our head coach and he has the full backing of the management,” said Kiwanuka.

George Ssimwogerere had to be restrained from fans after Express defeat to Bright Stars [Photo: John Batanudde]

Ssimwogerere joined the club two games into the second round after the club sacked Kefa Kisala and helped the club finish 10th in the league and also reached the last four of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

However, the fans are not impressed with his cautious style of game approach and have called for his axing almost after every game including those the club won.

Meanwhile, the club confirmed the release of experienced players Tony Odur, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Shafik Nana Kizito and goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga.

Others are midfielder Pius Mbidde and right back Charles Musoke Mutima who join skipper Isaac Mutanga released earlier.