Proline Vs Bright Stars Preview: Who will lift the 2019 Uganda Cup?

Nelson Senkatuka celebrates after scoring a penalty against Express in the second leg of the semi-finals (Photo: John Batanudde)

2019 Stanbic Uganda Cup Final

Saturday, 25 th May 2019

Proline Vs Bright Stars – Masaka Recreational Stadium, 3:30 PM

The 45th edition of the prestigious Uganda Cup will climax on Saturday, 25th May 2019 as Proline and Bright Stars lock horns at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The two clubs are both first timers in the final of this tournament and the victor will be a first-time winner, set to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Path to final

To play in the final, either club maneuvered through a grueling seven matches from the round of 64, right to the two semifinal legs.

For each of this stage apart from the first leg of the semi-finals, it was purely the winner takes it all affair with the successful club qualifying to the next stage.

Ibrahim Bonyo is joined by Noordin Bunjo to celebrate a goal against Kyetume during the first leg of the semi-finals at Nakisunga Ssaza play ground

Proline

Coached by CAF ‘A’ licenced coach Shafiq Bisaso, Proline kick-started the journey against a fellow FUFA Big League side Light SS at Lugogo.

The yellow and purple stripped lads triumphed 3-1 courtesy of goals from Allan Gerald Egaku (brace) and Mustafa Mujjuzi’s penalty.

Lawrence Oroboro had given Light SS the lead.

Their second game was away to top-flight club Nyamityobora at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara. Again, defender Mujjuzi struck the decisive goal, a kick from the penalty spot.

This result drove them to the last 16 with a home date against crowd darling, Onduparaka. Bright Anukani and Ivan Bogere scored for Proline as Proline eliminated the 2016 losing finalists, Onduparaka. Meanwhile, Samson Ceaser Okhuti got the Caterpillars consolation.

Mustafa Mujizi is the leading scorer for Proline with three goals in the consolation (Photo: John Batanudde)

Then came the stern test against the 2018 losing finalists Vipers, still at Lugogo.

Proline’s teenager Noordin Bunjo scored early inside the opening ten minutes and Vipers’ skipper Tadeo Lwanga replied with a bullet header towards the end of the game.

The match was sent to extra time and Ibrahim Bonyo, a second-half substitute struck the priceless winner to send his team to the semi-finals.

The FUFA Big League champions Proline ejected Kyetume during a two-legged semifinal duel.

The aggregate score after two legs was 3 all and Proline won the tense penalty shoot-out 4-3 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Bright Stars XI vs Express at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (Photo: John Batanudde)

Bright Stars

Fred Kajoba’s charges had a convincing start, winning 4-0 against rivals Kazo Excel at the stage of 64.

During the round of 32, Bright Stars were out-stretched to eliminate Bumate United away at the Christ High School playground in Bundibugyo.

After a one all draw, Bright Stars won 5-3 in post-match penalties.

Beckham Musoki gave Bumate United the lead before the visitors equalized through Brian Kayanja.

Bright Stars edged URA 2-1 during the round of 16 away at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Jamil Kalisa was a brace hero before URA captain Shafiq Kagimu pulled back the consolation.

Jamil Kalisa celebrates his brace against URA at the round of 16

In the quarterfinals, Bright Stars won 1-0 away to Nebbi Central with Kayanja scoring the all-important goal at the Luo Stadium.

During a two-legged semifinal contest against Express following a 2 all aggregate score, Bright Stars won 3-2 in the penalty shootout.

Key players

Nelson Senkatuka, Fred Kayanja, Brian Enzema, Fred Ssegujja, Jamil Kalisa, Henry Kiwanuka, Methodius Jjunju, Farouk Katongole, and veteran goalkeeper Hamuza Muwonge are key pillars for Bright Stars.

Bright Stars players congratulate Brian Kayanja (R) after scoring. Kayanja netted key goals for Bright Stars in this competition.

Team Proline will back on Bright Anukani, Ibrahim Bonyo, Ivan Bogere, goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, pint-sized skipper Noordin Bunjo, Ibrahim Wamannah (on loan from KCCA), defender Mustafa Mujjuzi, Joseph Mandela for the much-needed inspiration.

Bright Anukani

Match officials For the finals

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Referee Ali Sabila Chelengat will handle the final.

He will be assisted by FIFA Assistant referees Mark Ssonko and Issa Masembe as the first and second assistants respectively.

FIFA Referee William Wilberforce Oloya is the fourth official for this tie.

Shafiq Bisaso (Left) and Fred Kajoba pose with the Uganda Cup trophy at FUFA House on Wednesday (Photo: David Isabirye)

What the coaches said in the pre-match press conference:

The two respective head coaches; Fred Kajoba (Bright Stars) and Shafi Bisaso (Proline) were hosted at FUFA House this Wednesday in the official pre-match press conference.

Both promised a blend of attractive football as they eye the coveted trophy.

I am not looking at history but we believe this is our time. We have achieved everything in this time. I know we are facing a big team who have played in the Uganda Premier League for a long time and they have a good coach but we are set to face them. Time will matter not history. We respect them but do not fear them at all. They do not know our weak points although they know our strong points. This is the best time we have had as Proline and we are also motivated by Big league final we had. Shafiq Bisaso, Head coach Proline Football Club

First of all, I congratulate my fellow coach for bringing back Proline to where they belong – the Uganda Premier League. This will be my third Uganda cup final having won and lost once. We are ready to play in the finals. There is no pressure at all. Proline knows what is going to happen in this final. Fred Kajoba Kisitu, Head coach Bright Stars Football Club

Previous Uganda Cup Finals since 1971