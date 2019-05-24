Spanish club Sevilla edge Okwi’s Simba in nine-goal thriller

Action between Simba and Sevilla at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam

International club friendly match:

Simba (Tanzania) 4-5 Sevilla (Spain)

Spanish oldest sporting club Sevilla gritted their teeth to out-muscle Tanzania Premier League champions Simba 5-4 during an international club friendly duel at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday night.

John Raphael Bocco gave the hosts the lead as early as the 8th minute.

Rwandan forward Meddie Kagere extended the lead with a strike on the quarter hour mark for a 2-0 lead.

Sevilla pulled a goal back through a decent volley by Sergio Escudero in the 24th minute after a teasing delivery by Ever Banega.

Bocco scored yet again to maintain the two-goal advantage in the 32nd minute as the half time ended in favor of the East African giants.

Gil scored Sevilla’s second goal, three minutes into the second half, thanks to Brian Gill’s donkey work.

Zambian Clautous Chama was on target for Simba’s fourth goal on 62 minutes, making it 4-2.

With five minutes left on the clock, the Nervionenses marked a great recovery with three late strikes.

Manuel Nolito (left) in action. He scored the stoppage time winner

Quincy Promes had a brace in the 85th and 89th minute before a late – late winner from Manuel Nolito as the five times Copa De Rey and one time La Liga winners smiled with the victory on African soil.

Coached by Joaquín de Jesús Caparrós Camino, Sevilla thus triumphed in a nervy style.

Bocco was named the man of the match.

Simba is home to Uganda’s player Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, who also featured in the game.

The game was part of the La Liga World Challenge powered by SportPesa initiative and forms part of the wider La Liga World Challenge project, which aims to promote Spanish football throughout the world.

The game follows Everton’s earlier visit to Dar es Salaam.

Such games boost the domestic tourism in the country as the visiting delegations visit the historic and eye catching sites, an inspiration for further visits.

Sevilla players on the shores of Indian Ocean in Dar es Salaam

Sevilla players keep a keen eye on a man peeling a coconut.

Line Ups:

Simba Sports Club XI: Manula, Clatous, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi,Erasto Nyoni, Mkude, Kagere, Hussein, Harunah Niyonzima, Pascal Wawa, Coulibably, John Raphael Bocco (Captain)

Subs: Mlipili, Munishi, Gyan, Dilunga, Yassin, Salamba, Juma

Sevilla XI: Juan Soriano, Jesús Navas, Kjaer, Sergi Gómez, Escudero, Franco Vázquez, Banega, Roque Mesa, Promes, Nolito, Ben Yedder

Subs: Gnagnon, Aleix Vidal, Arana, Amadou, Munir, Bryan