Yeak Kabowa champions of 2018-19 Futsal Super League

Futsal Super League

Aidenal 1-3 Yeak Kabowa

Park 2-0 Typhoon (Bye)

Mengo City 5-4 Equator

Kabowa United 3-0 Nomad

Yap Stars 1-4 Dream

Bajim 4-8 Elephants

Crown 3-3 Parakeets

Yeak Kabowa are the new champions of the Futsal Super League following their 3-1 win against Aidenal on Thursday at the International Futsal Courts in Mengo.

A scintillating run that has seen Yeak Kabowa brush aside several opponents since the start of the season eventually yielded fruits as they emerged champions of the 2018-19 season.

Yeak Kabowa came into the penultimate matchday needing just victory against Aidenal and it’s what they did exactly registering a comfortable 3-1 win.

The ever-reliable duo of Enock Ssebagala and Shafik Avemah still rose to the occasion with the latter scoring a brace while the former added the other goal.

John Kakande got the consolation for Aidenal. With a game to play, Ssebagala and Avemah have a combined total of 80 goals.

The victory meant Yeak Kabowa moved to 63 points, six ahead of second-placed Park who earned a bye against Typhoon.

Yeak Kabowa, therefore, become the second team to encrypt their name on the league winner’s list joining Dream FC that won the maiden edition last year.

In the other games played on Thursday, Parakeets and Crown shared spoils in a six-goal thriller.

Crown lead 2-0 at halftime but a spirited fight from Parakeets in the second stanza saw them salvage at least a point.

Abdulaziz Abdullah Abdi (brace) and Kaire Abdrashid Ismail scored for Crown while Baker Byaruhanga, Joseph Vincent Abigaba, and Bruno Ochan got a goal each for Parakeets.

Dream outwitted struggling Yap Stars 4-1 while Mengo City overcame Equator winning the closely contested affair 5-4.

Dennis Okiror scored a hat trick to hand Kabowa United a rare win against Nomad. Elsewhere Elephants obliterated Bajim with an 8-4 victory thanks to goals from Jonathan Kitonera (quadruple), Hassan Wasswa (brace) and Eric Wagana (brace).

The league will climax on Thursday next week with the final set of games where the champion will be crowned.