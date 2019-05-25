Football

2019 AFCON Countdown (27 Days): Hat tricks at the final tournament

ago
by Joel Muyita
Samuel Eto’o

The countdown to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is down to 27 days and Kawowo Sports continues with the build-up to the coveted championship.

In today’s article, we take a look at the hat tricks scored at the final tournaments.

Ad-Diba of Egypt was the first player to score a hat-trick in Africa Cup of Nations (1957) and he remains the only player to score a hat trick in the final game of Africa Cup of Nations 1957 against Ethiopia.

Hassan El-Shazly of Egypt is the only player to score a hat-trick in two Africa Cup of Nations (1963 and 1970).

Laurent Pokou of Ivory Coast is the only player to score a hat-trick involving five goals in Africa Cup of Nations. He scored five goals as Ivory Coast obliterated Ethiopia at the 1970 edition.

The fastest hat-trick was scored by Benedict McCarthy of South Africa against Namibia in 1998 (8′, 11′, 19′ and 21′ minutes) in their 4-1 victory.

Ad-Diba of Egypt and Benedict McCarthy of South Africa are the only players to score all the hat-trick goals of a match alone that which are more than 3 goals in 1957 and 1998 with 4 goals each.

There is no player who scored a hat-trick in a losing match or drawing match of Africa Cup of Nations.

1970, 1998 and 2006 are the only tournaments to have registered more than one hat-trick with two each tournament. In the 1962; 1965; 1972; 1976; 1978; 1980; 1982; 1984; 1986; 1988; 1990; 1992; 2000; 2002; 2010; 2012; 2013; 2015 and 2017 tournaments, there were no hat-tricks registered.

Egypt holds a record of most hat-tricks scored with 5 while Ethiopia has conceded more hat-tricks with 3 and conceded most goals from hat-tricks with 12 goals.

List of Hattricks at AFCON

1- Ad- Diba in 1957 against Ethiopia in Egypt’s 4-1 win. He scored all the four goals in the final.

2- Mahmoud El-Goulnany of Egypt scored against Ethiopia in the 4-0 win.

3- Egypt’s Hassan El-Shazly scored a double brace as Egypt routed Nigeria 6-3 in 1963.

4- Hacene Lalmas of Algeria scored a treble in their 4-0 win against Uganda at the 1968 edition.

5- Laurent Pokou of Ivory Coast is the only player to have scored five goals in one game at the Africa Cup of Nations. He did so in Ivory Coast’s 6-1 win against Ethiopia in 1970.

6- Hassan El-Shazly scored his second hat trick at AFCON in 1970 as Egypt defeated Ivory Coast 3-1.

7- The seventh hat trick was scored by Zambia’s Bernard Chanda as the Chipolopolo thumped Congo 4-2 in 1974.

8- Joel Tiehi scored a hat trick for Ivory Coast in 1994 as the Elephants won 4-0 against Sierra Leone.

9- Legendary Kalushya Bwalya netted three goals for Zambia against Sierra Leone in their 4-0 win at the 1996 edition.

10- South Africa’s Benedict McCarthy has the record for the fastest hat trick. He scored four goals against Namibia in 29 minutes in 1998.

11- Hossam Hassan of Egypt scored three goals as the Pharaohs won, 4-0, against Zambia in 1998.

12- Cameroon’s Patrick Mboma grabbed a hat trick in their 5-3 win over Zimbabwe in 2004.

13- Leading all-time scorer Samuel Eto’o also netted a hat trick in 2006 as Cameroon defeated Angola 3-1.

14- Francileudo dos Santos of Tunisia registered a treble in their 4-1 against Zambia in 2006.

15- The last hat trick scored at Africa Cup of Nations came from Morocco’s Soufiane Alloudi in their 5-1 win against Namibia in 2008.

You May Also Like

Proline pips 10-man Bright Stars to lift first ever Uganda Cup

FT: Bright Stars 1(4)-1(5) Proline | Uganda Cup Final

FUFA Juniors League: Maroons detain Vipers in Luzira

Leave a Reply