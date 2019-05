Busiro Ssaza set to unveil squad, technical team for the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup

Action between Busiro and Ssingo at Ssentema play ground

Friendly Game (Saturday, 25th May 2019):

Busiro Vs Wakiso Giants – Ssentema Playground

Busiro Ssaza team will on Saturday, 25th May 2019 officially unveil their seasonal squad and technical team at the Ssentema play-ground.

On the same day, Busiro will also play newly promoted Uganda Premier League side, Wakiso Giants in a friendly.

Some of the players:

This season, Busiro had lured on board forward Gerrad ‘Mwenda’ Ogwette from Buwekula, Deste Mubiru (Mawokota), Ivan Sserubiri (Gomba and Buddu), Micdad Ssenyonga( Buddu), Paul Wasswa (Buddu) and goalie, Hadad Mutumba from Buddu, among others.

Technical team:

The management also has a new tactician in Noah Mugerwa who replaces Paul Kiwanuka.

Peter Sibo is Mugerwa’s assistant, Steven Billy Kiggunddu is maintained as the goalkeepers’ coach and Paul Nsubuga the team manager.

This season, Busiro is in Bulange group with two time champions, Kyadondo (2008) and Bululi (2011) as well as Buwekula.

In their opening game of the campaign, Busiro travels away to face the 2011 champions, Bululi, at Wabinyonyi playground on Sunday 2nd, May 2019.

Busiro’s opening home game will come against Buwekula on the 9th June 2019 at Ssentema playground.

Busiro Players for 2019 Season:

Goalkeepers: Hadad Mutumba, Faruku Nswemu, Bashir Ssenyonga.

Defenders: Brian Kasule (Captain), Deste Mubiru, Robert Ssentongo, Razak Mumbele, Mathias Waiswa, Paul Wasswa, Frank Ssemakula, Raymond Lubega, Samuel Tatu

Midfielders: Ivan Mayanja, Akram Ssenyondo, Ivan Sserubiri, Micdad Ssenyonga, Muhammad Matovu, Adriko Rogers

Forwards: Gerald ‘Mwenda’ Ogwette, Hamza Kalibwami, Andrew Kigozi, Badru Kabanda, George Vasco Okech, Julius Kizza, Ali Hood Lul

2019 Airtel Masaza Cup Groups:

Masengere: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese Butikiro : Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki Muganzirwaza : Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala Bulange: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

Previous winners: