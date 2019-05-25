CAF Champions League: VAR takes centre stage as 10-man Wydad rally to deny Esperance

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 1-1 Esperance (Tunisia)

Ten-man Wydad Casablanca kept themselves in the tie against holders Esperance after scoring a late equaliser to deny the Tunisia side a clear first-leg advantage.

In a game watched by a mammoth crowd, VAR took centre stage as it denied the hosts an equaliser at the death of halftime and also a penalty in the second half.

Ivorians Fousseny Coulibaly and Cheick Comara scored for Esperance and Wydad respectively.

Coulibaly sent the hosts in the lead in the 44th minute scoring from a rebound after his initial attempted header was saved.

Immediately, Wydad responded with an equaliser but despite the celebrations, referee Gehad Gerisha contacted VAR and the goal was cancelled to the dismay of home fans.

As if that wasn’t enough, the hosts lost their captain Brahim Nakach four minutes into the second half as he was sent off for a second bookable offence.



VAR Again

In the 57th minute, Wydad thought they had got a penalty after Michael Babatunde goal bound shot appeared to have hit the opponent defender’s hand but VAR settled the verdict with no penalty given.

But the hosts never gave up the chase despite Esperance being a more threat in attack and they got the leveller in the 78th minute when Comara headed home to send the home fans into frenzy.

1-1 it ended and there is all to play for in Tunis in a week’s time when the two sides meet in the second leg.