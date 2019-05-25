FUFA Juniors League: Maroons detain Vipers in Luzira

Maroons Junior Team put up a spirited performance to overcome defending champions Vipers SC Junior Team as the FUFA Juniors League resumed following a long break.

The league took a long break to allow the Uganda Cubs prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania and the just concluded Copa Coca Cola championship in Jinja.

Ismail Ali and Allan Enyou scored a goal each in the first half to hand the junior prison warders a comfortable lead before Najib Yiga pulled one back for the visitors.

Prior to the game, Maroons were second from bottom with only 12 points and had only two wins this season. On the other hand, Vipers SC Junior Team had lost only two games and were second on the table just two points behind leaders KCCA Soccer Academy who have 38 points in Treble Group.

The victory thus elevated Maroons to fifth place on 15 points while Vipers SC Junior Team remained stationed at second place.

In the other game that winded up the second round, Bright Stars junior team picked maximum points against Mbarara City Junior Team at Kakyeka stadium.

Shafik Kakande and Godwin Kawagga scored for Bright Stars to pick a 2-1 win at Kakyeka stadium. Denise Omony got the consolation for the junior Ankole Lions.

The third round will get underway on Sunday with a big lineup of games. URA Junior Team will host Police Armless Brigade in Gayaza, KCCA SA will be at home to Onduparaka Junior Team while Express FC Junior Team travels to Jinja to face Kirinya Jinja SS.

It should be noted that the hosting team in the third round is determined on the aggregate score between two teams in the first and second round.

The leading teams in either group of treble and hat trick at the end of the third round face off in the championship playoff.