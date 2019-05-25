Government of Uganda lobbying from China to fund Akii Bua stadium in Lira

Current stand of Akii Bua Stadium

The government of Uganda is advanced talks with the Chinese Government to fund the construction of Akii Bua Olympic stadium in Erute village, Lira Municipality.

The Minister of Sports and Education, Janet Museveni confirmed the development while appearing before parliament’s Education Committee to present their policy statement for the financial year 2019/2020.

Alex Kakooza, the ministry of Education permanent secretary, supported the first lady and explained that no funds have been allocated for the stadium project in FY 2019/20.

The ministry received US $176000 which was channeled to Lira district government.

The money received was used for opening the boundaries of the land, clearing and leveling the field of 18.6 acres, construction of access roads and drainage channels.

Kakooza added that due to under-funding, further activities on the stadium which stands at 4% have been put on halt.



The money which had been allocated was not for construction of the stadium. The money was for preliminary works including designing of the stadium. So we are trying to look for funding and the President requested that we make a formal proposal and application through ministry of Finance for the construction of the Akii Bua stadium to the People’s Republic of China under a grant and interest-free loan. Due to under-funding, further activities beyond preliminary works, designs, civil works and supply of stadium equipment cannot take place. Ministry of Finance is consequently exiting the project for the public investment plan for Financial Year 2019/20 because the low funding levels cannot deliver a stadium.

Architectural design of the Akii Bua Stadium

For starters, Government originally allocated Shs 665M in the initial plan to refurbish the Akii Bua stadium with alleged reports of funds misappropriation.

This stadium was named in recognition of the legendary Uganda middle distance runner John Akii Bua