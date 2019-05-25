Kyaggwe Ssaza appoints Augustine Nsumba as Head Coach

Augustine Nsumba dribbling the ball during the URA days

The management of Kyaggwe Ssaza football team has confirmed the appointment of former Uganda Cranes exciting midfielder Augustine Nsumba as their head coach.

A CAF ‘C’ licensed tactician, Nsumba will be deputized by William Kyeswa with Moses Ogiling as the goalkeeping coach.

Nsumba previously played at SC Villa Jogoo, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and lately Jinja based BUL Football Club, where he served as team captain.

He had a professional stint in Iceland where he featured for IVB Vestmannaeyja between 2007 and 2009.

Nsumba takes over from Mark Twinamatisko who was relieved of his duties mid-last season.

To get this job, Nsumba beat Allan Kabonge Kivewala whom management had earlier met and discussed with.

I am glad to be the head coach of Kyaggwe Ssaza Football Team. We are currently preparing to compete in this year’s Airtel Masaza Cup tournament. We have played a couple of friendly matches as we prepare the team for the championship. The target is win the championship but first we need to handle one match at a time. Augustine Nsumba, Head Coach Kyaggwe Ssaza Football Team

Kyaggwe is in Muganzirwaza group alongside Busujju, Kabula and Butambala.

The 15th edition of this prestigious and most followed local football tournament will get underway on Saturday, 1st June 2019 as Ssingo hosts islanders Ssese at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

Kyaggwe Ssaza Technical Team:

Head Coach: Augustine Nsumba

Assistant Coach: William Kyeswa

Goalkeeping Coach : Moses Ogiling

Head of Technical: Andy Kaweesa

2019 Airtel Masaza Cup Groups:

Masengere: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese Butikiro : Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki Muganzirwaza : Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala Bulange: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

Previous winners: