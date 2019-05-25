Proline pips 10-man Bright Stars to lift first ever Uganda Cup

2019 Uganda Cup Final

Proline 1(5) – 1(4) Bright Stars

History was written in Masaka on Saturday, May 25 as Proline Football Club won their first ever Uganda Cup at the Masaka Recreation Stadium.

Besides scoring a last minute gasp equalizer in normal time to send the match into the tense post-match penalties, Proline held onto their nerves to win the shoot-out 5-4.

Musitafa Mujjuzi scored a 90th-minute penalty to neutralize the game following a 47th-minute opener by Bright Stars’ skipper Nelson Senkatuka.

Bright Stars played the last 10 minutes of the 45th edition of the Uganda Cup with 10 men following Aggrey Kirya’s second caution by FIFA Referee Ali Sabila Chelengat.

Senkatuka, Bright Stars’ treasured captain, had struck a beautiful free kick after 47 minutes for the lead.

The Mwerewe based club granted Proline numerical advantage in the 80th minute after Kirya’s red card following a second booking for time wasting.

Ali Sabila shows Aggrey Kirya a red card (Photo: David Isabirye)

Earlier, the opening half witnessed a couple of half chances created and missed by either side.

Proline skipper Noordin Bunjo, Bright Anukani and Ivan Bogere largely troubled the Bright Stars’ backline of Enock Walusimbi, Aggrey Kirya, Samuel Ssekitto and Farouk Katongole.

Bunjo was denied by veteran goalkeeper Hamza Muwonge as early as the 5th minute of the game.

Muwonge was again called upon to thwart a curling free-kick by Anukani with five minutes left to the end of the opening half.

At the other end, skipper Nelson Senkatuka, Jamil Kalisa, Fred Kayanja and Dan Birikwalira were the focal men troubling Proline’s back line.

The equalizer for Proline arrived right at the death of the game when Enock Walusimbi handled the ball in the forbidden area and Sabila pointed to the spot without second thought.

Mujjuzi calmly scored the equalizer beating Muwonge for his 4th goal in the tournament.

During the tense shoot out, Proline scored all their kicks winning 5-4.

Musitafa Mujjuzi, Bright Anukani, Allan Egaku, Ivan Bogere and Hakim Kiwanuka for Proline.

Farouk Katongole, Samuel Ssekitto, Rajab Kakooza, Methodius Jjungu were on target for Bright Stars and sadly Senkatuka was the villain as his shot was stopped by youthful goalkeeper Hassan Matovu.

Proline will now represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Awards:

Proline’s Mujjuzi won both tournament most valuable player and top scorer’s gongs, earning two 42 inch plasma Television sets.

Bright Stars’ goalkeeper Benson Wagima was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament accolade, earning a 42 inch television set as well.

Previous Uganda Cup Finals since 1971