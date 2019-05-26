Airtel Masaza Cup: Busiro boosted by Wakiso Giants support

Wakiso Giants CEO Sula Kamoga hands over part of the training equipment to Busiro Ssaza Captain [Photo: Wakiso Giants Media]

Busiro Ssaza preparations for the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup received a huge boost after their partnership with newly promoted Uganda Premier League side, Wakiso Giants.

Wakiso Giants, who hail from within Busiro donated training equipment to the team and also offered their coaster as means of transport to Busiro Ssaza team during the whole tournament.

This was revealed at Sentema Grounds on Saturday with the two teams playing a friendly match on the day which Wakiso Giants won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Geoffrey Luutu.

Wakiso Giants CEO Sula Kamoga handed over the equipment to Peter Nsubuga and vowed to continue supporting the local community.

“We shall always strive to have a positive impact on our fans and the communities where our club operates from,” said Kamoga. “It’s not because we have a lot but it’s one way the club can have a social impact on the society,” he added.

Nsubuga thanked the Purple Sharks for their big heart and promised total support for the club in the top division.

Busiro is in Bulange Group (D) along with Buwekula, Kyadondo and Buluuli.