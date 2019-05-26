FUFA Women’s Cup: Lady Doves, She Corporate eye slot in the final

FUFA Women’s Cup | Semifinals

She Corporate Vs Lady Doves MUBS, Nakawa 4:00 PM

Lady Doves

She Corporate and Lady Doves will be looking forward to booking a berth into the final of this year’s FUFA Women’s Cup as the two teams face off on Sunday in the first semifinal.

This will be a renewal of acquaintances as the two sides are the same group (Victoria) group in the FUFA Women Elite League.

Nakawa based She Corporate will be eyeing their second successive appearance in the final after falling to UCU Lady Cardinals last year.

On the other hand, Lady Doves from Masindi have had a scintillating performance this season reaching the league playoffs and will be seeking to storm the final in a bid to keep their double dream alive.

She Corporate skipper Vanessa Karungi who won the Cup two years ago with Olila High School believes this is a chance for them to get silverware this season.

“We did not reach the league playoffs and this is the best chance to redeem ourselves. Our target is to get to the final and thus we have prepared well for Lady Doves.”

Her counterpart Daisy Nakaziro who is a goalkeeper and captain just like Karungi also shares similar sentiments and is confident ahead of the clash.

“It is a tough game for both teams but we are focused and ready. We have a chance to reach the final and thus we will try as much in our means to do so.”

Lady Doves under Oliver Mbekeka are the only team that still has a chance to win a double this season.

Key Statistics

The two league encounters between Lady Doves and She Corporate ended in goalless draws both in Masindi and Nakawa.

She Corporate and Lady Doves are yet to concede a goal in the FUFA Women’s Cup this season.

She Corporate have scored only three goals in the tournament all scored by Kenyan forward Millicent Mwanzi.

Road to Semifinals

She Corporate

Round of 32: She Corporate 1-0 Ajax Queens

Round of 16: She Corporate 1-0 Muteesa I Royal University

Quarterfinals: Uganda Martyrs HS 0-1 She Corporate

Lady Doves