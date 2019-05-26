Giants Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei arrive in Uganda ahead of 2019 beach Wood ball world cup

Chinese Taipei players checking in at the team’s hotel (Imperial Golf View, Entebbe) [Photo: David Isabirye]

2nd World Beach Woodball Championship:

27th – 31st May 2019

At Speenah Beach, Entebbe

Woodball giants Hongkong and Chinese Taipei arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday ahead of the kick off for the 2019 World beach woodball championship at Speenah Beach in Entebbe.

The delegations were warmly received by Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) officials led by Julius Lukwago, the vice president in charge of transport.

No sooner had the groups checked out of the immigration department at Entebbe International Airport, than they checked in at the official teams’ hotel – Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe town, just a five minutes’ drive from the Airport.

Chinese Taipei players are in the country for the second World Beach Woodball championship (Photo: David Isabirye)

Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei join the earlier arrived countries as Singapore, Korea, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Iran.

Some of the African countries already in Uganda are Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya.



We are very excited to receive the visitors to Uganda. All the teams that arrived are taken to Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe. Some have managed to have a feel of the tournament venue (Speenah beach) and on Monday, they will grace the official opening ceremony and tour around the tourists sites in Entebbe before Tuesday’s kick-off. Julius Lukwago, official Uganda Woodball Federation

Hong Kong Delegation checks their accreditation tags at Imperial Golf View Hotel (Photo: David Isabirye)



Hong Kong team is delighted to be in Uganda for the second World Beach Woodball championship. We are ready to compete since the preparations have been good. Although we came with a small team, nevertheless, we shall stage a brave show.

Lam Ka Man, Hong Kong player

Lam Chi Ho, Hong Kong woodball player. He will take part in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles (Photo: David Isabirye)

Lam Ka Man and Lam Chi Ho (right) are part of the four man Hong Kong Team (Photo: David Isabirye)

Besides Lam Ka Man and Lam Chi Ho, team Hong Kong also has Ng Lai Long and Wong Ying Wang.

Lee Cheng Han from Chinese Taipei with a young fan, Dylan Hope Mwesigwa in Entebbe (Photo: David Isabirye)

Chines Taipei players in Entebbe moments after arrival (Photo: David Isabirye)

Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei are two of the world’s leading woodball playing countries joined by China, Singapore and Malaysia.

The official opening ceremony of the second world beach woodball championship will be held on Monday, 27th May 2019 before the tournament gets underway on the subsequent day.

Countries Confirmed:

Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, South Africa, Ghana, Gabon, Oman, Nepal, Korea, Iran, Kazahstan, Japan, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, China, Indonesia, India, Macau, Vietnam, Singapore, Pakistan, Malaysia