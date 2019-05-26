National Sevens: Kobs claim first circuit at Kyadondo

Buffaloes 7s Final: Kobs 12-07 Pirates

Kobs defeated Black Pirates, 12-07, in the final to win the first circuit of the National Sevens at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

Kobs won the circuit hosted by Buffaloes thanks of tries from Adrian Kasito and James Ijongant while Muhammad Haruna crossed for Pirates.

Kobs went ahead in the first half through Adrian Kasito. Pirates were penalised for offside, Kasito scratched and the ball going through the hands of Joseph Aredo and Ian Munyani before the former found Kasito who raced to the try line and Aredo converted for a 7-0 lead.

Pirates would then gift Kobs with possession from a lineout and the victors capitalised with Munyani and Justin Kimono gaining some meters before Alhajj Manano found James Ijongant for a try at the corner as the halftime horn sounded.

Pirates got an early try in the second half through Haruna Muhammad who was at the end of the possession he started with a scratch in his own half with Ivan Magomu and Desire Ayera exchanging passes before Timothy Odong found Haruna out wide where he beat Kimono for pace. Magomu converted to create a tense finish.