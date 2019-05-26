Onyango donates to Kenzo’s Big Talent Soccer Academy

Onyango and Kenzo as the former donated to Big Talent Soccer Academy

Denis Masinde Onyango has donated training equipment to Eddie Kenzo’s Big Talent Soccer Academy at a mini function at the Bayern Arena, Munyonyo.

The Cranes and Mamelodi Sundowns number one offered among others balls and bibs to the academy on Sunday afternoon.

Flanked by other Cranes players; midfielders Khalid Aucho, Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Moses Waiswa, Onyango revealed why it is very important to give back to such projects.

Onyango (far right) and other selected Cranes players

“It’s very important to extend whichever support you can to the kids,” said Onyango. “They are the future and deserve support because we were also helped when young to reach the level we are now,” he added.

Kenzo couldn’t hide his joy as he thanked Onyango for support towards the academy.

“We thank Onyango for the kind support extended to us,” said Edirisa Musuza alias Kenzo. “It’s a big boost to our academy and we hope to continue our relationship not only with him but other friends too in order to take these boys to the next level,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former African Player of the Year – based in Africa also featured in an eight aside game against Steven Bengo select side and the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Onyango select side had Afcon bound Aucho, Sadam and Waiswa, former Cranes right back Simeon Masaba, Wakiso Giants utility player Ayub Kisaliita, Express’ Shafik ‘Nana’ Kakeeto and SC Villa attacker Emmanuel Kalyowa as well as Eddie Kenzo.

The opponents, coached by Yasin Mugabi has Steven Bengo, Buddo highly rated teenager Reagan Kasumba and Ndejje University defender Ronald Sseku among others.