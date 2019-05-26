Team Uganda ready to utilize the home advantage at the 2019 World Beach Woodball Championship

Uganda Beach Woodball Team group

2nd World Beach Woodball Championship:

27th – 31st May 2019

At Speenah Beach, Entebbe

Team Uganda is ready to optimally utilize on the home advantage as the 2019 Beach Woodball World Cup Championship takes center stage at Spenah Beach, along Lake Victoria shores in Entebbe.

Uganda’s team has both the senior and youth wings of 28 players in total.

The youth team comprises of 12 players (6 boys and girls apiece), coached by Gerald Kavuma and Erick Enabu.

The senior team has 16 players (8 per gender) coached by Onesmas Atamba.

Uganda Beach Woodball Team players in buoyant mood

All the 28 players on team Uganda have been in residential camp in Entebbe.



We have been training well. The morale is high and we are ready to utilize the home advantage so that we win as many medals as possible. We are ready to die a little for our country. Joel Adupa, senior team member

Uganda took part during the inaugural World beach woodball championship hosted by Indonesia in 2017.

Participating countries:

Hosts Uganda will be joined by Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei and China.

The teams:

Senior Teams:

Men: Thomas Kedi (Stroke), Watson Mugume (Stroke), Robert Mutiibwa (Ndejje University), Geoffrey Towongo (Ndejje University), Bridge Byamukama (KIU) Wilson Musinguzi (KIU), Charles Ssensalo (Ndejje University), Joel Adupa (Ndejje University)

Women: Mary Athieno (Ndejje University), Moreen Karungi (KIU), Denise Nanjeru (Kyambogo University), Sandra Nabaggala (Ndejje University), Jackie Naula (Ndejje University) Florence Mukoya (Kyambogo University), Joyce Nalubega (Ndejje Corporate), Joan Mukoova (Ndejje University)

Youth:

Boys: Simon Otim (Luzira SS), Timothy Ssuuna (Air force SS), Brian Okidi (Luzira SS), Patrick Ogalo (Entebbe SS), Pascal Kidega (Air Force SS), Ismail Ssozi (Buziga Islamic)

Girls: Rashid Idris Nateesa (Mpoma School) Brenda Anyimo (Luzira SS), Aminah Nalujja (Air Force SS), Lyiola Akunguzibwe (Kasubi Mapeera), Fortunate Nakaali (Air Force SS), Shina Nakafu (Buziga Islamic)