Bobo claims maiden Enduro victory as Sebuguzi tops in juniors class

Ali Omar Yasser aka Bobo (Photo: Kinthan Images)

Ali Omar Yasser and Gift Sebuguzi secured victories in the second round of the Enduro championship that took place at Zion Estate, Sissa on Sunday.

Yasser, commonly known as ‘Bobo’ was seamless in his drive en route his first Enduro event win of the year.

The 15-year-old completed five rounds through the 21-kilometre distance to post the fastest time.

“I am happy to have won this event just after my injury recovery. Winning the championship is not my main target, but I will make sure I take part in the remaining events and see how it goes, never know,” said Yasser.

His young brothers; Waleed and Wazir Omar completed the podium positions in second and third respectively.

Gift Sebuguzi clinched his second consecutive Enduro juniors victory after topping the weekend’s event.

Gift Sebuguzi (Photo: Kinthan Images)

Mubarak Ssenoga finished second in the Juniors classed followed by Emma Lubega.

Like son, Ronald Sebuguzi was on top of things in the Autocross race.

Ronald Sebuguzi (Photo: Kinthan Images)

Sebuguzi registered the fastest time of 10:04 seconds over two runs in what was a thrilling display for the fans.

Sebuguzi is also preparing to take part in July’s Safari Rally in Kenya.

Rally rookie Rajiv Ruparelia (VW Proto) had a convincing run on his rally debut finishing in second position.

Rajiv Rupariela (Photo: Kinthan Images)

Round one winner Jonas Kansiime finished in third position followed by Peter Kalule and Umar Dauda in fourth and fifth respectively.

In 4×4, Moses Wakhasa in a Range Rover was again triumphant with Yasin Omar (Nissan Patrol) coming second followed by Michael Wasswa (Land Rover).