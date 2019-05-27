Express fail to agree on contracts with promising duo

Bright Stars midfielder Henry Kiwanuka passes the ball under pressure from Express’ Badru Nsubuga (Photo: John Batanudde)

Express FC continues to grab headlines in the transfer market as they have announced the release of three players after failure to agree on new contracts.

The three are midfielders Mubarak Nsubuga and Badru Nsubuga as well as defender Arthur Kiggundu.

In a statement on the club’s website, the trio along with their representatives failed to agree with terms offered by the club.

“The three players and their representatives have failed to consent with the contract extension offers provided to them by the club,” reads part of the statement.

Both Allan Kayiwa and Arthur Kiggundu were released by Express FC [Photo: John Batanudde]

The club has decided to let them ply their trade elsewhere. Everyone from Express wishes them the very best in their careers and thank them for the spirited service to the club.

Badru Nsubuga was very pivotal in the club performance more so in the first half of the season and is one of the few promising aspects that has been at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Badru Nusbuga will leave Express FC after being released [Photo: John Batanudde]

Kiggundu, who joined the Red Eagles from SC Villa has also been instrumental to the club whenever fit featuring at left-back and at the heart of defence while Mubarak has shown promise.

The trio joins already released Isaac Mutanga, Tony Odur, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Shafik ‘Nana’ Kakeeto, Charles Musoke, Mathias Muwanga and Pius Mbidde.

Express ended the season 10th on the log and also reached the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.