FUFA donates football gear to St Henry’s College Kitovu

L-R: Decolas Kiiza (FUFA Finance Director), Brother Augustine Mugabo (Head Teacher, St Henry’s College, Kitovu) and Humphrey Mandu (FUFA Deputy CEO). Photo by FUFA Media

In a unique show of generosity, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) continues to build networks across key parties, stake holders and ‘partners in crime’.

FUFA has on Monday, 27th May 2019 donated 10 quality footballs to the management of Masaka based St Henry’s College Kitovu.

The balls were officially handled over to the school head teacher, Brother Augustine Mugabo, by the FUFA Finance Director Decolas Kiiza, flanked by the deputy CEO, Humphrey Mandu.

Brother Mugabo, expressing shock by the donation, hailed FUFA for the gesture.



I hosted the FUFA officials at Kitovu in Masaka before the Uganda Cup final last Friday. I also promised to pay a courtesy visit. Here I came and received the balls, 10 quality balls to take to the players. I am very grateful. I have been shocked that at FUFA there is a well coordinated system and was surprised to learn that there is even a radio station. Now, I can tell that qualification of Uganda Cranes back to back was not by accident, but rather planned. Please, let us all support FUFA as develop Uganda’s football and restoring the lost glory. Brother Augustine Mugabo, Head Teacher St Henry’s Kitovu

Brother Augustine Mugabo (Photo: FUFA Media)

Brother Augustine Mugabo (Left) receives the balls from Humphrey Mandu (Photo: FUFA Media)

For starters, St Henry’s College Kitovu is among the staunch catholic schools in the country with a rich niche for sports particularly football.

In fact, given that strong background, St Henry’s College, Kitovu is among the eight schools of excellence selected by the federation to develop the beautiful game from the grass roots.

St Henry’s College, Kitovu Vs St Mary’s SS Kitende (Photo: David Isabirye)

This year, the school made a grand return to the national football copa coca championships hosted in Jinja, qualifying from the grueling group stages but only lost out at the quarter finals to eventual winners, St Mary’s SS Kitende 2-0 at the Kakindu Stadium.

With the bursary policy to academically sound and talented sportsmen restored at the school, they are destined for the best future times ahead.

Assistant coach at St Henry’s College, Kitovu Andy Kiweewa (Photo: David Isabirye)