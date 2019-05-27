FUFA Women’s Cup: Lady Doves dump out She Corporate to reach final

2019 FUFA Women’s Cup | Semifinal

She Corporate 2(3)-2(4) Lady Doves

Lady Doves celebrate one of their goals

Lady Doves became the first team to book a berth into this year’s FUFA Women’s Cup final after overcoming She Corporate in the semifinal encounter played on Sunday at MUBS.

Normal time ended in a two-all draw but Lady Doves held their nerves to win the tense penalty shootout 4-3.

In a closely contested affair, it was She Corporate that took the lead at the quarter hour mark when winger Betty Namataka poked home with a lobe over goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro.

A defence-splitting pass from Cissy Nantongo found an unmarked Namataka on the left and the latter was quick to beat Lady Doves defence for pace before slotting home past onrushing Nakaziro.

The home side would have doubled the lead moments later but striker Millicent Mwanzi was wasteful in front of goal.

When Lady Doves calmed their nerves to start playing well, they eventually started surging forward and this paid off dividends with two goals before the break.

First, Nuru Nakyanzi levelled matters in the 32nd minute when She Corporate defenders Christine Nambirigge and Swabrah Nkoba fumbled with a long ball from Maggie Kayima and the striker was well stationed to fire home.

Two minutes later, a miss communication between Nambirigge and goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi saw the former connect into her own net when she attempted to clear a teasing cross from Christine Ginara, instead, she tapped into her own net.

In the second stanza, She Corporate made efforts to search for the equalizer with coach Ali Zzinda committing more forwards.

Aisha Nantongo and Dorcus Namukisa came on replacing Nambirigge and Shamim Lubwama respectively.

It was Namukisa who scored the second goal with two minutes on the clock to revive She Corporate’s hope.

Nantongo, provider of the first goal once again rose to the occasion this time dispossessing Maggie Kayima before setting up Namukisa.

A two-all draw in normal time meant the game would be decided on kicks from the spot.

Whereas Gladys Nakitto missed the first kick for Lady Doves, goalkeeper Nakaziro saved Nantongo’s effort before Kenyan midfielder Jackie Ogol fired wide as the Masindi based side went on to win 4-3.

Lady Doves will now wait for the winner between Makerere University and Echoes High School who play the other semifinal on Monday to know their opponents in the final.

The final is slated for 8th June 2019 at a yet to be determined venue.