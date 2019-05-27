FUFA Women’s Cup: Makerere University outwits Echoes to set up final against Lady Doves

2019 FUFA Women’s Cup | Semifinals

| Echoes High School 0-5 Makerere University

It is now confirmed that the 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup final will be between Lady Doves and Makerere University (She MAK).

The development comes after the latter eliminated Echoes High School in the semifinal played on Monday.

Makerere University earned a comfortable victory obliterating Echoes High School 5-0 in the game played at Soroti Sports Ground.

Former Kawempe Muslim player Amina Nababi orchestrated the damage against the North East regional side registering a brace in the rout.

Rebecca Nakasaato and second-half substitutes Madina Nakaayi and Samalie Nakamatte scored a goal each to guide the University side to the final.

Makerere University will play Lady Doves who eliminated She Corporate in the other semifinal played on Sunday.

FUFA has set 8th June 2019 as the day when the final will be played but the venue is yet to be communicated.

It should be noted that this is the third edition of the annual knockout competition introduced in 2017 and the previous finals have been moved across the country just like it is the case with the Uganda Cup (men).

Olila High School were the maiden winners of the FUFA Women’s Cup defeating Asubo Gafford Ladies in the final played at Madibira playground in Busia district.

Current holders UCU Lady Cardinals won the second edition in Sheema district overcoming She Corporate FC in the final last year.