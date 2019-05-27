Mbekeka heaps praise on players after advancing to FUFA Women’s Cup final

Oliver Mbekeka

Lady Doves coach Oliver Mbekeka was full of joy and happiness as her team reached the final of the FUFA Women’s Cup on Sunday.

The Masindi based side overcame last year’s runners up She Corporate in the semifinal encounter played at MUBS Nakawa. Normal time ended in a two-all draw but Lady Doves won 4-3 on penalties.

The former Crested Cranes player who is also the head coach of the U20 women’s national football team indicated her players were committed and showed character throughout the game.

“I will, first of all, thank God for enabling us to reach this far but as well guiding us to the final. It was not an easy game, our opponents rose to the occasion and gave us a challenge but my players showed character and remained strong even when we conceded early in the game,” she said.

She Corporate opened the scores in the 15th minute through Betty Namataka and at that stage, Lady Doves looked to be at sixes and sevens.

With arguably their best player this season Riticia Nabbosa starting the game on the bench due to illness, the gap was evident with no clear link-up between the midfield and the forwards. However, Mbekeka kept shouting instructions on the touchline and indeed the team improved moments later, scoring twice to take a lead before the break.

“I think they were nervous at the start. We panicked in defence but I’m happy they followed the instructions and we eventually smiled at the end,” Mbekeka stated.

The coach went ahead to thank her technical staff and the club directors indicating the success realised so far has a result of consorted efforts.

“I think we have reached this far because of a great understanding I have with my technical team but most importantly the club administration who make sure the team exists. It’s not easy for a team based upcountry to compete with the rest of the teams, more so in their first season but the directors have been able to avail everything hence the only reward to their efforts is to win trophies.”

Mbekeka will now shift focus to the FUFA Women Elite championship playoffs where they will face Kampala Queens on Thursday.

Lady Doves still have the chance of writing history by becoming the first team in Women’s football in Uganda to win a double (Cup and League).