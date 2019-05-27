Shafiq Bisaso: Uganda Cup victory is a career boost, glories Allah

Shafi Bisaso (holding the trophy) guided Proline to the 2019 Uganda Cup at Masaka Recreation Ground (Photo: John Batanudde)

Shafiq Bisaso is among the few treasured football coaches with a CAF ‘A’ licence.

Boldly speaking, Bisaso understands the contemporary beautiful game and a believer in free-flowing football as he always emphasizes patient build-up of play from the back-line.

Worthy to note, Bisaso is as religious as Prophet Muhammed himself.

On Saturday, 25th May 2019, Bisaso guided Proline Football Club to their first ever Uganda Cup trophy since the club’s inception in 2006.

To achieve the memorable feat, Proline came from a goal down to beat 10 man Bright Stars 5-4 during a tense post-match penalty victory that had followed a one all draw in normal time at the re-greened Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Bright Stars led the led through Nelson Senkatuka’s perfectly curled free-kick past the defensive wall and over goalkeeper Hassan Matovu but Musitafa Mujjuzi equalized right at the death of the game with a well calmly drilled penalty following Enock Walusimbi’s handball in the forbidden area.

In the shoot-out, it was Senkatuka who was denied by Matovu as Proline celebrated a land-mark victory, earning them a ‘double’, a week after pipping Wakiso Giants in the final of the FUFA Big League.

Speaking to the media after this incredible achievement, Bisaso tagged the win as one that changes around his career.



This victory in the Uganda Cup opens a new chapter for me in my coaching career. I had been known for the winning the University league and the Masaza. Now, this is a new beginning that I have graduated to the bigger national tournaments. Glory be to Allah. Shafiq Bisaso, Proline Head Coach

Bisaso on the touchline for Proline

By and large, the season 2018/19 has been a gold mine for team Proline.

They championed the Rwenzori group in the second tier league, booking a berth in the championship final against Elgon winners Wakiso Giants.

With ease, they beat Wakiso Giants 1-0 in the final staged at Lugogo courtesy of Bright Ankuani’s goal.

Seven days later, they were celebrating on the podium in Masaka in the Uganda Cup.

To reach the Uganda Cup final, they eliminated Light SS at the round of 64, Nyamityobora (stage of 32), URA (round of 16), Vipers (quarter finals) and Kyetume in the semi-finals.

Bisaso attaches team work to this resilience all season round.



We worked as a team and I am not surprised that we won a domestic double. Still, we shall keep our heads low and maintain working hard Shafiq Bisaso

Excited Ssingo players and officials carry aloft their head coach Shafiq Bisaso who achieved yet another historic landmark, winning his third Masaza title

Sahfiq Bisaso (right) wheels off in celebrations after the penalty shoot out. Ssingo won 12-11

Proline got promoted back to the top flight division, in a year that they qualified to play on the continent (CAF Confederation Cup).

For Bisaso, this was yet another personal milestone having smiled with winners’ gold medal in the University Football League with Nkozi based Uganda Martyrs University and thrice in the treasured Airtel funded Buganda Masaza football tournament with Gomba and Ssingo.

He has also previously coached at Masavu, Express, Sports Club Villa and lately Proline.