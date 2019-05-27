Uganda Cranes land in Abu Dhabi for training camp, Nsibambi joins team

L-R: Team doctor Ivan Ssewanyana, Tadeo Lwanga and assistant coach Mathias Lule on board to Abu Dhabi (Photo: FUFA Media)

The Uganda Cranes delegation that departed the country in the wee hours of Monday morning safely arrived at their final destination in Abu Dhabi in the afternoon.

A team of 14 players and 11 officials left Entebbe International Airport at around 4:00 am with a stopover in Cairo, Egypt before departing to Abu Dhabi.

The team reached Ab Abu Dhabi at 3:55 PM (2:55 PM in Uganda).

According to the media manager at FUFA, Ahmed Hussein who is also part of the delegation, they had a successful journey with everyone on the team focused for the training camp.

The Uganda Cranes team reached safely in Abu Dhabi for the training camp. After departing Entebbe International Airport, we had a stopover in Cairo. We left Cairo at 11:25 AM (East African Time) and safely reached Abu Dhabi at 3:55 PM. Everyone is in good health condition and we have been joined by striker Derrick Nsibambi. Ahmed Hussein, FUFA Public Relations Officer

The team thereafter checked in at the lavish five-star Park Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

From the 14 players that left Entebbe, now there is an addition in striker Derrick Nsibambi who joined with the rest of the group.

The team starts their official double sessions on Tuesday morning.

The camp will culminate into two high profile international build ups as the technical team further assesses the players’ readiness.

By and large, 28 players are expected for the Abu Dhabi camp from which the final 23 man team will name for the championship in Egypt.

Delegation in Abu Dhabi

Players: Denis Onyango (Captain), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Vice Captain), Murushid Jjuuko, Derrick Nsibambi, Moses Waisswa, Allan Kyambadde, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Khalid Aucho, Bevis Mugabi, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Awanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Patrick Kaddu, Isaac Muleme Muleme Isaac,Taddeo Lwanga

Officials: