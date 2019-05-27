Uganda Cranes depart for Abu Dhabi training camp prior to AFCON 2019

Vice captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (left) with the overall team captain Dennis Onyango moments before

Uganda Cranes AFCON 2019 bound team departed for Abu Dhabi where they will camp for three weeks before the continental championship in Egypt.

The team that had 13 players and 11 official departed from Kabira Country Club for a three-week residential camp.

The 13 players who left Entebbe International Airport are; team captain Denis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Awanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Patrick Kaddu, Mugabi Bevis, Muleme Isaac, Aucho Khalid, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde, Moses Waisswa and Murushid Juuko

15 more players will fly straight to Abu Dhabi to join the group that started its journey from Kampala.

The team will play two high profile international build-up matches including Ivory Coast and another country yet to be confirmed.

