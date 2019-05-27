Uganda’s Kyembe confident ahead of Womza Rally Championship in South Africa

Kyembe’s Subaru Impreza (Courtesy Photo)

Dan Mugaru Kyembe is highly optimistic ahead of the second round of South Africa’s Womza National Rally Championship scheduled for 1st June in Secunda, Mpumalanga province.

Kyembe, a Ugandan who started his rally career in South Africa’s regional championship four years ago, will be targeting to advance his pace this weekend as he gives his Subaru Impreza a second outing.

He was boosted by Jeppe College, Mubirich, and Ruparelia Group for the weekend event.

“I really appreciate all my sponsors for the strong support they have given me since this season began. Jeppe College and others have really been supportive and I will do my best not to disappoint them,” he said.

Kyembe and co-driver Willem Morgan target a podium finish.

“The car is in good shape and we expect a better result from round one. A podium finish will be me my target this weekend,” said Kyembe.

Kyembe finished seventh overall and fourth in his category in the first round.

The second round of Womza rally championship will consist of six stages covering a total distance of 105.62kilometres.