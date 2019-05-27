Waiswa to make decision on SuperSport United move after Afcon

Moses Waiswa (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

Uganda Cranes midfielder Moses Waiswa could miss out on a move to South African side SuperSport United after putting them on hold until he is done with the Africa Cup of Nations.

The silky midfielder was meant to complete the transfer way earlier after impressing the side early this month but has opted to wait.

Kawowo Sports reliably reports that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) side had agreed to offer $50,000 (Ugx. 186 million) to Vipers which the club accepted.

However, Waiswa who joined the Venoms two seasons ago refused to put pen to paper despite earlier agreeing terms with the side.

Waiswa is part of the Uganda Cranes provisional squad that is preparing for Afcon where they will face Egypt, Zimbabwe and DR Congo in Group A.

Close sources from South Africa, however, indicate the club isn’t willing to wait until after the Egypt tournament and have already engaged other options.