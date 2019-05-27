Weatherhead, KHC start second round on a high

Uganda National Hockey League

Women’s Category

KHC 2-1 DCU

Weatherhead 2-1 Rhino

Men’s Category

Weatherhead 6-0 Rockets

Makerere 0-9 Wananchi

Historicals 0-6 KHC

Weatherhead and Kampala Hockey Club were the biggest winners as the league second round got underway in Lugogo over the weekend.

The aforementioned two teams won both in the men and women’s categories in their respective games played.

In the men’s division, victory against Rockets took Weatherhead top of the table on 19 points in seven games two ahead of rivals Wananchi.

Weatherhead routed Rockets 6-0 thanks to a brilliant performance from Timothy Ntumba who registered a hat trick. Alfred Agaba, Moses Tushaba and Ashraf Tumwesigye added a goal each in the comfortable victory.

Kenneth Tamale of Rockets was shown red for his foul language towards the match officials in the 55th minute.

Rockets remain second from bottom on the log with four points.

Kampala Hockey Club also won 6-0 against bottom-placed Historicals to remain third on the table with 13 points. Samuel Mwesigwa struck a treble while Jordan Mpiima (brace) and Bright Muthali added the other goals.

Defending champions Wananchi took Makerere to the cleaners obliterating them with a 9-0 score. Thomas Opio, Jordan Achaye and the two Innocents in Mbabali and Raskara all scored twice in the game before Jerome Owori putting the icing on the cake with the other goal.

In the ladies category, Kampala Hockey Club needed to come from a goal down to edge Deliverance Church Uganda (DCU). Winnie Atim gave DCU the lead in the 26th minute but a brace from Angella Nakintu secured all points for KHC.

The win took Kampala Hockey Club top of the log on ten points while DCU remained in third place on five points.

Weatherhead who had a sloppy start to the season finally got their first win overcoming Rhino with a 2-1 victory. Joan Mukova and Sonia Natana got a goal each for Weatherhead whilst Rhino’s consolation came from Susan Khanza.

The win helped them move from the base of the table and are now second from bottom on five points.