Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifiers: Lady Cranes to start training

Lady Cranes 15s International Fixtures

June 22: vs. Kenya – Elgon Cup (Kisumu, Kenya)

July 13: vs. Kenya – Elgon Cup (Uganda)

August 9: vs. South Africa – World Cup qualifiers (South Africa)

August 13: vs. Kenya – World Cup qualifiers (South Africa)

August 17: vs. Madagascar – World Cup qualifiers (South Africa)

Action between Uganda and Kenya during the 2015 Elgon Cup at Kyandondo Rugby Club (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

Uganda’s national women 15s rugby side will have have a busy second half of the year, with their 2019 work already cut out.

The Lady Cranes, whose international season starts next month with Elgon Cup, are set to start training on Monday, May 27 at Kyandondo Rugby Ground.

Edgar Lemerigar, the head coach of Toyota Buffaloes, will handle the team assisted by Leon Ritware.

The ladies train every Monday and Wednesday at 6:00 pm, with the weekend session happening on Sunday at 9:00 am.

The Palyers

Forwards

1. Angel Katusime (Thunderbirds)

2. Beatrice Lamunu (Entebbe Lady Swans)

3. Christine Nakayiza (Thunderbirds)

4. Christine Nuwagaba (Thunderbirds)

5. Evelyn Aweko (Thunderbirds)

6. Faith Namugga (Entebbe Lady Swans)

7. Fazira Namukwaya (Entebbe Lady Swans)

8. Fortunate Irankunda (Entebbe Lady Swans)

9. Georgina Namukose (Entebbe Lady Swans)

10. Hellen Gizamba (Thunderbirds)

11. Immaculate Mufuwa (Black Pearls)

12. Irene Zigge (Thunderbirds)

13. Lydia Namabiro (Black Pearls)

14. Mary Gloria Ayot (Black Pearls)

15. Peace Mirembe (Black Pearls)

16. Proscovia Ayero (Black Pearls)

17. Winnie Atyang (Thunderbirds)

18. Teddy Iwutung (Thunderbirds)

19. Yvonne Najjuma (Thunderbirds)

20. Zaina Nabukalu (Entebbe Lady Swans)

Backs

1. Agatha Nabulwala (Mbale Eagles)

2. Agnes Nakuya (Thunderbirds)

3. Charlotte Thereza Mudoola (Black Pearls)

4. Christine Akello (Entebbe Lady Swans)

5. Christine Nakamya (Entebbe Lady Swans)

6. Claire Anena (Thunderbirds)

7. Emilly Lekuru (Black Pearls)

8. Esther Tino (Mbale Eagles)

9. Flavia Agenorwot (Black Pearls)

10. Grace Auma (Black Pearls)

11. Juliet Nandawula (Entebbe Lady Swans)

12. Justine Namagembe (Entebbe Lady Swans)

13. Nahiya Nabugwere (Mbale Eagles)

14. Nakityo Aisha Nabulime (Thunderbirds)

15. Odoyi Mary Kyoita (Thunderbirds)

16. Peace Lekuru (Entebbe Lady Swans)

17. Ritta Nadunga (Black Pearls)

18. Samiya Ayikoru (Thunderbirds)

Technical Team

Head coach: Edgar Lemerigar

Assistant coach: Leon Rwitare