Zamalek are 2019 Caf Confederation Cup winners

Zamalek 1-0 RS Berkene (Agg: 1-1, Zamalek win 5-3 on penalties)

Zamalek claimed the 2018-19 Caf Confederation Cup after beating Morocco’s RS Berkene 5-3 in penalties after a 1-1 aggregate tie.

The Egyptian giants won the second leg of the finals 1-0 courtesy of Mahmoud Alaa penalty ten minutes after the break.

The decision to award the penalty was effected by newly introduced Video Assistant Referees technology, only used for the second time in Africa this season.

In a closely contested game at the Arab El Borg stadium in Alexandria, the visitors ended the match with a man less after Omar Namsaoui was sent off in the last minute of regulation time.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, RS Berkene lost their first attempt to immediately hand the advantage to the hosts who scored all five to claim victory.