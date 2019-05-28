15 countries ready to tee-off for the second Beach Woodball World Cup in Entebbe

Volunteers hold national flags of all the participating countries during the official opening ceremony at the 2019 World Beach Woodball Championship (Photo: David Isabirye)

2nd World Beach Woodball Championship:

27th – 31st May 2019

At Spenah Beach, Entebbe

A total of 15 countries will on Tuesday tee-off for the second edition of the World Beach Woodball Championship at Spenah beach in Entebbe.

Host country Uganda and Chinese Taipei have the biggest delegation of players.

Uganda, optimally utilizing the home advantage entered a massive 28 players.

These are followed by India, South Sudan, Tanzania, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan.

The championship was officially opened by the Cabinet Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut on Monday.

Okurut represented the first lady and minister of education and sports, Janet Kataha Museveni who had been invited as the chief guest.

Mary Okurut (left) recieves a certificate from Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Zheng Zhu Qiang at Spenah beach, Entebbe on Monday (Photo: David Isabirye)

The official opening ceremony was also attended by two ambassadors, H.E. Zheng Zhu Qiang (Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Uganda) and H.E Kazuaki Kameda (Japanese Ambassador to Uganda).

Other high profile personalities were; Thomas Kok (International Woodball Federation General Secretary), Charles Bakabulindi (State minister in charge of sports), Paul Mark Kayongo (Uganda Woodball Federation President and IWbF Vice president – Africa), officials from the National Council of Sports, delegation representatives, Uganda Woodball Federation officials and the media.

The tournament officially tees off on Tuesday at Spenah Beach as early as 9 AM with the singles and youth championship.

Team India has a relatively big delegation (Photo: David Isabirye)

Countries:

The hosts Uganda are joined by five other African countries; Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea.

Others are the known woodball giants Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea China, Malaysia, India and Indonesia.

Indonesia hosted the first edition of Beach Woodball World Cup in 2017.

Uganda is ready to play an offensive and attractive game. We have had weeks of intense preparations and ready to put the best performance at home Joan Mukoova, player of Uganda Woodball Team

Joan Mukoova readies herself to play a demonstration game on the sand at Spenah beach (Photo: David Isabirye)

Some of the team Uganda players march with the national flag during the opening ceremony (Photo: David Isabirye)

The teams:

Senior Teams:

Men: Thomas Kedi (Stroke), Watson Mugume (Stroke), Robert Mutiibwa (Ndejje University), Geoffrey Towongo (Ndejje University), Bridge Byamukama (KIU) Wilson Musinguzi (KIU), Charles Ssensalo (Ndejje University), Joel Adupa (Ndejje University)

Women: Mary Athieno (Ndejje University), Moreen Karungi (KIU), Denise Nanjeru (Kyambogo University), Sandra Nabaggala (Ndejje University), Jackie Naula (Ndejje University) Florence Mukoya (Kyambogo University), Joyce Nalubega (Ndejje Corporate), Joan Mukoova (Ndejje University)

Youth:

Boys: Simon Otim (Luzira SS), Timothy Ssuuna (Air force SS), Brian Okidi (Luzira SS), Patrick Ogalo (Entebbe SS), Pascal Kidega (Air Force SS), Ismail Ssozi (Buziga Islamic)

Girls: Rashid Idris Nateesa (Mpoma School) Brenda Anyimo (Luzira SS), Aminah Nalujja (Air Force SS), Lyiola Akunguzibwe (Kasubi Mapeera), Fortunate Nakaali (Air Force SS), Shina Nakafu (Buziga Islamic)

Smiling faces graced the official opening ceremony at Spenah Beach in Entebbe (Photo: David Isabirye)