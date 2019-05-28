2019 Africa Woodball Workshop gets underway in Uganda

Delegates at the Africa Woodball Workshop pose for a group photo after the opening session at Peniel Hotel in Entebeb (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Africa Woodball Workshop:

28th – 29th May

At Peniel Hotel, Entebbe

Theme: “Enhancing Unity, Knowledge & Development of Woodball in Africa”

The 2019 Africa Woodball Workshop started on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Peniel beach in Entebbe, Uganda.

The two day workshop is running along the theme “Enhancing unity, knowledge and development of woodball in Africa”.

Among the day one topics of discussion included the current woodball development in the world (by Chi Hsiang Weng as facililator), the current woodball development in Uganda and Africa by Joseph Collins Ssemanda, woodball rules chapters 1 to 5 by George Isabirye woodball rules chapter 6 to 9 by Dr. Sang Wook Lee, responsibilities of the woodball referee by Thomas Kok and recording methods (referee skills) by Kenichi Shilya.

The session chairpersons were Vicent Kisenyi, Peninah Kabenge and Patrick Ssebuliba.

Kenya Woodball General Secretary, Titus Mboya (center) at the Workshop [Photo: David Isabirye]

Day two and the closing of the workshop will be held on Wednesday, 29th May 2019 with comparision of rules by Dr. Siong Tien Chong, case studies and discussions by Chi Hsiang Weng, the theory session of introduction to playing woodball by Shahnaaz Luwedde, question and answer session on refereeing by Sarah Nakajjubi with a wind-up on playing and refereeing by John Bosco Kaddu.

The workshop is being attended by delegates from a number of African countries.

Uganda Woodball Top brass officials during the workshop held at Peniel Beach, Entebbe (Photo: David Isabirye)

Among the delegates in attendance are from the host country, Uganda.

Others are from the neighboring Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia and Rwanda.

Uganda is currently at the helm of global woodball within the second woodball.

In Africa, the sport is fast sprouting and spreading wings from Uganda through to Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zimbabwe and lately Namibia.



Woodball development on the African continent has been gradual and promising. The only handicap has been with equipment which is unique and expensive. We are encouraging the countries to manufacture their own equipment like the case has been in Uganda over the past years. Such workshops help to brainstorm on how best the game can be developed.

Thomas Kok International Woodball Federation Vice President

Thomas Kok, the Vice President of International Woodball Federation (IWbF) [Photo: David Isabirye]

Burundi delegate Rwamaza Lambert (left) with Thomas Kok (Photo: David Isabirye)



Woodball in Uganda was introduced in the year 2006 by Paul Mark Kayongo. In 2008, the Uganda Woodball Federation was founded. We had a bold strategy to get a base and Ndejje University was identified. We have participated in as many international events with the second position at the 6th World Cup in 2018 the best position. UWbF has managed to lure sponsors on board as Ndejje University, CPA Uganda, Coral Paintings Limited, Buganda Land Board, Uganda Government and the Chinese Embassy. Currently, we have 35 calendar events, six of which are fully sponsored as we lobby for the rest.

Joseph Collins Ssemanda, UWbF General Secretary

Uganda Woodball General Secretary Joseph Collions Ssemanda speaks at the Africa Woodball Workshop (Photo: David Isabirye)



Uganda has been able to put in place a woodball equipment manufacturing plant at Ndejje University. All the equipment used is being manufactured in Uganda, a venture that has saved us to save the cost of the much expensive playing equipment imported. Paul Mark Kayongo, Uganda Woodball federation