George Ssimwogerere: More players could leave but for the good of the club

George Ssimwogerere

George Ssimwogerere has revealed more players could exit Express FC but only for the good of the club.

The Red Eagles on Monday confirmed the departure of three players Arthur Kiggundu, Badru Nsubuga and Mubarak Nsubuga to join the earlier released ten players.

Badru Nsubuga and Joel Male have all been released [Photo: John Batanude]

Speaking to Kawowo Sports, Ssimwogerere confirmed the trio failed to reach an agreement with the club despite offering improved contracts.

“We couldn’t hold on to them yet we couldn’t match their desires,” Ssimwogerere told Kawowo Sports. “We had lengthy meetings with the players and their representatives but we failed to agree despite the club offering improved contracts,” he added.

Ssimwogerere was also amused by the fact the three players are represented by coaches who are coaching in the top division with Pius Ngabo (Police FC) and Wasswa Bbosa (Tooro United).

Ibrahim Kayiwa and Tony Odur

If you are playing for Express FC, then your representative is a coach in the same division, how can I trust you?

The former skipper however remains confident the Red Eagles will have a very strong team and have already engaged a couple of new signings although he also called for whoever in interested in playing for the club to ‘come for trials starting June 1.’

John Revita’s future also remains unknown

Our budget for the transfers is sufficient and we are in talks with our potential signings. But we also have trials starting June 1 and whoever believes he can make it at Express is invited.

Last season, Express FC finished 10th on the 16-team table in the league and reached the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

List of released players so far at Express FC

Mathias Muwanga, Charles Mutima, Arthur Kiggundu, Isaac Mutanga, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Tony Odur, Badru Nsubuga, Joel Male, Pius Mbidde Mubarak Nsubuga and Shafik ‘Nana’ Kakeeto