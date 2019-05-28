Golola, Ssemata rematch confirmed for August

Moses Golola and Umar Semata (Photo: John Batanudde)

On 14th October 2018, Umar Ssemata became the first Ugandan kickboxer to defeat Moses Golola.

Since then, there has been a call for a rematch after the latter indicated he did not agree with the outcome.

After months of negotiations, the two have finally agreed to have a rematch this time around coming as a title fight dubbed the ‘Fight of the Century.’

The confirmation came through on Tuesday at a press briefing held at Sheraton hotel in Kampala to officially announce the fight.

With elite promoters Balam Barugahare and Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex behind the fight, both Golola and Ssemata have vowed to put up a great display.

Ssemata believes this is another opportunity for him to prove that he is a better fighter than Golola and will make sure he wins with a knockout this time.

“I’m a man of few words and I only want to use actions. I’m happy that this is the second time I will be proving to everyone including Golola that I’m the best here.”

Motor-mouthed Golola in reply warned Ssemata about his abilities and vowed to seek revenge.

“I thought there were a few concerns in the fight we had last year and thank God a second chance is here. This is an opportunity for me to prove who the best in the game is. I will do my best to make sure I win this fight.”

The two fighters will smile to the bank with each party agreeing to 50 million shillings agreement.

The two promoters Barugahare and Musinguzi have also taken sides with the former throwing support behind Ssemata while the latter committing support to Golola’s camp.

The fight sanctioned by WFM will be a super middleweight 75Kg+ fight in the K1 category lasting five rounds and will take place on 3rd August 2019 at Freedom City.