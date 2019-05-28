How Kajjansi United clinched the Buganda Regional Championship

Kajjansi United lift aloft the Buganda Regional Trophy

Buganda Regional Final (2018/19):

Kajjansi United 1 (3) – 1 (0) Busula

*Kajjansi United outwitted Busula to win Buganda Region trophy

*Kajjansi United will now face Katwe United in the quest for a Big League slot

From humble beginnings, Kajjansi United Football Club, christened as the ‘Ababumbi’ can now at least smile broadly.

Kajjansi United are the 2019 champions of the Buganda Regional League.

To achieve the feat, the Kampala Executive Aviation (KEA) and Kajjansi Clays Limited supported club beat Busula Sports Club in the Buganda regional league finals played at Bombo Barracks Military Grounds.

After a one all draw in normal time, the match headed for the unpredictable spot kicks.

Kajjansi United convincingly won 3-0 after successful kicks from the penalty spot.

Abduswamadu Mawejje shot Kajjansi United ahead.

Gabdriel Eragu headed home the equalizer in show of resilience for Busula and send the game into extra time.

During the tense shoot out, Kajjansi United had collected nerves scoring through Abduswamadu Mawejje, Nicholas Sepuuya and Ivan Kamoga although Shamiru Kamoga missed his effort.

Busula were awful, missing all their kicks taken by Benjamin Semango, Benardo and a one Robert.

Players of Kajjansi United recieve their medals

Kajjansi United pocketed Shs 1M as the runners up received half Kajjansi’s money.

Now, Kajjansi United who are coached by Denis ‘Deman Denol’ Kizito will face the Kampala regional champions Katwe United in a play-off finale to determine who qualifies to the FUFA Big league.

Kizito has the impetus to drive Kajjansi United to the desired destination and he strongly believes that his troops can execute the work in thy midst.



We shall go to the famous drawing board and revise what we have to do. The focus is now against our next opponents (Katwe United) because we are eyeing a FUFA Big league slot. There is work which needs to be done and I believe in my players. Denis Kizito, Kajjansi United Head Coach

Dan Kiragga, Vice Finance at Kajjansi United (Photo: David Isabirye)

The date and venue for the match (Kajjansi United Vs Katwe United) remains a mystery as death is to humanity.