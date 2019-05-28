Farouk Miya has scored 5 goals in 30 matches at HNK Gorica this season

There could be concerns about the fitness levels for a couple of Uganda Cranes players ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This will not arise for talisman Farouk Miya who features for Croatia outfit, HNK Gorica.

With 30 games played out of the 36 at HNK Gorica this season, Miya has indeed enjoyed himself to the brim.

Miya was on the score sheet once and recorded two assists as HNK Gorica condemned Lokomotiva Zagreb 3-2.

The strike against Lokomotiva Zagreb was Miya’s fifth goal of the campaign.

Earlier, Kristijan Lovric scored for HNK Gorica in the 14th minute after Miya’s assist.

Luka Ivanesec equalized for Lokomotiva Zagreb as the second stanza of the game kicked off with a penalty.

Farouk Miya in action for HNK Gorica

Miya restored HNK Gorica’s lead with a humble tap-in before he provided for Lovric for a 3-1 lead.

In a brave show, Nikola Buric scored Lokomotiva Zagreb to give a tense finish to the game.

With quality game time at HNK Gorica, Miya is match fit, arguably having the most minutes for any Ugandan player this season.

HNK completed the season with 59 points, in 5th place on the 10 team table standings from 36 matches of the season.

Miya will join the rest of the Uganda Cranes teammates in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the 2019 AFCON finals that will be hosted by Egypt.

Already 15 players are camped at the lavish five-star Park Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Skipper Denis Onyango who won his fourth PSL title with Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa is the other player who has had quite an active season.

Micheal Azira

The returnees Michael Azira (based in Canada), William Luwagga Kizito (Kazakhstan), Bevis Mugabi (United Kingdom), Joseph Ochaya (Democratic Republic of Congo), Isaac Muleme (Czech Republic), Khalid Aucho (India), Robert Odongkara (Ethiopia), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopia) as well as the Swedish trio of Alexis Bbakka, Ronald Mukiibi and Abdul Lumala.

Robert Odongkara and Denis Onyango have been on form this season. Onyango played two games at AFCON 2017 and Odongkara featured in one (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

The aforementioned clusters of players have also enjoyed quality playing time with their respective clubs.

Add to the local legion of Moses Waisswa, Allan Kyambadde, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Awanyi, Patrick Kaddu, Taddeo Lwanga and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago who have been regulars at their respective clubs in the Uganda Premier League.

Moses Waisswa and Allan Kyambadde are part of the players in Abu Dhabi

The grey area lies with the experienced duo of Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Godfrey Walusimbi who have been unattached to any club since January 2019.