Mutebi drops bombshell on Bernard Muwanga KCCA future

Bernard Muwanga, Patrick Kaddu and Sadam Juma

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has said that defender Bernard Muwanga is free to leave the club as he doesn’t have him in his plans for next season.

Muwanga joined the Lugogo based club from SC Villa last year and has featured in a handful of games as KCCA reclaimed the league title from Vipers.

“He (Muwanga) is not in my plans for next season,” Mutebi told Kawowo Sports. “As a club, we are willing to sell him this window since he is still contracted unlike Isaac Kirabira and Jamal Maliyamungu whose contracts expired,” he added.

When asked what will happen if no club is willing to pay the $10,000 (Ugx. 37.5 million) he values the defender, Mutebi still insists he doesn’t have Muwanga in future plans.

Mike Mutebi

Muwanga signed a three-year deal and still has two years running on his contract.

“He is not in my plans so he will leave even if it means terminating his contract.”

In a leaked KCCA squad for the upcoming campaign, Timothy Awany, Filbert Obenchan, Samuel Kato and Hassan Musana are the central defensive players.