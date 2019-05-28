Ntambi says farewell to Ethiopia Coffee

Kirizestom Ntambi has said goodbye to Ethiopia Coffee

Kirizestom Ntambi has revealed his time at Ethiopia Coffee is over with four games to play in the Ethiopia Premier League.

The midfielder cum defender sent the message via Facebook in Amharic moments before he joined the Uganda Cranes squad in the Abu Dhabi camp.

“Ke Ethiopia buna gar yeneberegn koyeta teru neber selehulum neger amesegenalew ke buna gare yalegn koyeta zare abeka Ethiopia bunna fetare yetebekat.🤟🏼🙏🏼,” literally translated as;

“My time at Ethiopia Coffee was good. Thank you for everything! I ended my relationship with Ethiopia Coffee today. God protect Ethiopia Coffee.

Coffee, one of the biggest clubs in Ethiopia has had a season to forget and lie 9th on the log with 34 points, a whopping 19 behind log leaders Fasil Ketema.

Ntambi’s next destination remains unclear but there is interest from Coffee’s rivals St. George according to reliable sources.

However, that will be known only the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations.