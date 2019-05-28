Okello commences trials at FC Zurich behind closed doors

Allan Okello celebrates a goal for KCCA

Ugandan teenage sensation Allan Okello started trials at Swiss outfit, FC Zurich on Monday afternoon.

This followed his arrival at the historic club founded in 1896.

In the morning, Okello inspected the club facilities and was also taken through the various departments including the rich trophy cabinet.

Then, later in the afternoon, he conducted trials behind closed doors.

According to his representative based in Switzerland, Adamson Fahd, no one was allowed to shoot any image nor film the training proceedings as the teenager was taken through the paces.

On Tuesday, the trials will continue and he will play the first of the planned two trial matches on Wednesday, 29th May 2019.

The second match will be played on Friday, 31st May before returning to Uganda on 2nd June 2019.

If all goes well, Okello will smile to the bank for about 3 billion shillings in sign on fees.

The pint-sized albeit immensely gifted player is still contracted with the 13-time Uganda Premier League winners KCCA FC.

The deal was brokered by Real Stars Sports Agency who lined up with Adamson of Binary agency.

What you need to know about FC Zurich

Fussballclub Zürich plays in the Swiss top flight premier League managed by former Swiss left back Ludovic Magnin.

The club has a rich history, having been founded in 1896.

They have won the Swiss Super League 12 times and the Swiss Cup 10 times.

The club won the 2009 Swiss Super League and last won the Swiss Cup in 2018.

Letzigrund Stadium in Zürich, a 26,104 sitter facility hosts their home matches.

Since 2011 season to date, they are a regular club at the UEFA Europa competition.