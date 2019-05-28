Uganda Cranes conduct first session in Abu Dhabi, Ntambi joins team

L-R: Derrick Nsibambi, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Allan Kyambadde, Moses Waiswa, Isaac Muleme and Bevis Mugabi during the morning training in Abu Dhabi (Photo: FUFA Media)

The Uganda Cranes team in Abu Dhabi held their first training session on Tuesday morning in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations come in Egypt.

The one hour session was held at the Sheikh Zayat stadium (Cricket Sports complex) in Abu Dhabi.

The team was involved in warm ups and drills off the ball for a long spell.

Meanwhile, the 15 players have been joined by Ethiopian based utility player Kirizestom Ntambi.

Ntambi will take part in the second session of the day at 7:30 PM.



The players had little time with the ball as they were involved in drills (running and warm up sessions) FUFA Website



It is not easy to adapt to this weather as it is hot. It is important for the boys to adapt to the weather but I am happy with the first session today. It is the same weather they will find in Egypt. They need to concentrate a lot. We need to prepare well for the tournament as we have two friendlies on 9th and 15th June before we fly out to Cairo Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes head coach

After the two international friendly matches, the head coach Desabre and the technical team will announce the final 23 man team that will take part at AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.

Uganda Cranes Players in Abu Dhabi:

Denis Masinde Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Kirizestom Ntambi, Murushid Jjuuko, Derrick Nsibambi, Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde

Team Officials