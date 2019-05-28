Joel Adup ready to tee off at Spenah Beach, Entebbe on day one of the second beach woodball world cup in Uganda (Photo: David Isabirye)

Uganda’s top seed Joel Adupa, Timothy Suuna and Bridge Byamukama share the day one lead at the second Beach Woodball World Cup which teed off on Tuesday at Spenah Beach, Entebbe.

The trio scored 20 strokes apiece in the men’s singles competition, two strokes ahead of Chinese Taipei’s Wang Qi An.

Four players are on 23 strokes each and these are Geoffrey Towongo, Wang Mao Lin, Lee Cheng Han and South Sudan’s John Garang Gieru.

South Sudan’s John Garang Gieru is 8th on the leader-board after round 1, three strokes behind the joint leaders (Photo: David Isabirye)

I started slowly because of some nerves. After the first fairway, I settled down and played well. There are more rounds ahead of us and we need to work hard to win. Joel Adupa, Uganda’s seed one

Wu Yi Jhen tees off on the opening day at Spenah beach (Photo: David Isabirye)

In the ladies category, Chinese Taipei’s Zhou Pei-Q leads with 21 strokes, one better than Rose Sandra Nabaggala from Uganda.

Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru from Uganda from Uganda chases for four strokes with 25 on day one.

The Chinese Taipei duo of Liu Kai-Chi (25) and Wu Yi-Jhen (26) complete the top five positions.

Chinese Taipei Team at Spenah beach, Entebbe on day one of the competition (Photo: David Isabirye)

Day two will be played on Wednesday with the singles, mixed doubles, team and doubles events.

The tournament ends on Thursday.

Round One Singles:

Men:

1. Joel Adupa (Uganda A ) -20

2. Bridge Byamukama (Uganda A) – 20

3. Suuna Timothy (Uganda B) – 20

4. Wang Qi-An (Chinese Taipei) – 22

5. Towongo Geofrey (Uganda A) – 23

6. Wang Mao-Lin (Chinese Taipei) – 23

7. Lee Cheng Han (Chinese Taipei) – 23

8. Garang John Gieru (South Sudan) – 23

9. Munyendoh Joel Chote (Kenya) – 24

10. Kedi Thomas (Uganda A) – 24

11. Lam Chi Ho (Hong Kong) – 25

12. Wairimu David Mungai (Kenya) – 26

13. Mugume Watson (Uganda A) – 26

14. Ssozi Ismail (Uganda B) – 27

15. Tsai Tsung-Lin (Chinese Taipei) – 27

16. Alex Bakata Bathuel (South Sudan) – 28

17. Humphery Mulama Akatonji (Kenya) – 28

18. Peter Waweru Chege (Kenya) – 28

19. Wong Ying Wang (Hong Kong, China) – 29

20. Simon Peter Otim (Uganda B) – 29

21. Muite Kelvin Mutuma (Kenya) -29

22. Patrick Ogalo (Uganda B) – 30

23. Juma John (South Sudan) – 31

24. Okidi Brian (Uganda B) – 31

25. Abhishek Patel (India) – 32

26. Ssensalo Charles (Uganda A) – 32

27. Pascal Kidega (Uganda B) – 33

28. Bhapkar Ketan Appa ( India) – 33

29. Hemant Bhau Payer (India) – 35

30. Wuor John Reath (South Sudan) – 35

31. Sagar Sawant (India) – 36

32. Jagtap Vaibhav Dattatrray (India) – 36

33. Taban Jacob (South Sudan) – 37

34. Sharma Shringee (India) = 37

35. Habtom Simon (Eritrea) – 38

36. Khamis Joel (South Sudan) – 43

37. Habtom Haileab (Eritrea) – 45

38. Estifanos Joseph (Eritrea) – 49

39. Dawiet Tesfalem (Eritrea) – 52

Ladies:

1. Zhou Pei-Qi (Chinese Taipei) – 21

2. Nabaggala Rose Sandra (Uganda A) – 22

3. Nanjeru Denise Pulkeria (Uganda A) – 25

4. Liu Kai-Chi (Chinese Taipei) – 25

5. Wu Yi-Jhen (Chinese Taipei) – 26

6. Lu Dan (China) – 26

7. Charity Nagaba (Uganda A) – 26

8. Joyce Nalubega (Uganda A) – 26

9. Lam Ka Man (Hong Kong -China) – 26

10. Wu Pei-Rong (Chinese Taipei) – 27

11. Munuve Veronicah Kongu (Kenya) – 27

12. Chen Chih-Fan (Chinese Taipei ) – 27

13. Mukoova Joan (Uganda A) – 27

14. Lin Wan-Yu (Chinese Taipei) – 27

15. Amina Nalujja (Uganda B) – 28

16. Yang Rumei (China) – 28

17. Song Yanli (China) – 28

18. Guo Yahui (China) – 28

19. Li Yanyan (China) – 29

20. Lyiola Akugizibwe Asasira (Uganda B) – 29

21. Lucky Nganga Wanjiku (Kenya) – 29

22. Kirui Loice Cherotich (Kenya) – 29

23. Florence Mukoya (Uganda A) – 30

24. Ng Lai Ling (Hong Kong – China) – 31

25. Wang Cuicui (China) – 32

26. Malusare Sonali (India) – 35

27. Neteesa Rashid Idrisai (Uganda B) – 35

28. Brenda Anyimo (Uganda B) – 35

29. Joyce Nelson Jaguru (South Sudan) – 36

30. Doreen Ajiambo Birenge (Kenya) – 36

31. Emisa Mungasa (South Sudan) – 36

32. Margaret Poni (South Sudan) – 38

33. Kimanzi Lucky Kavata (Kenya) – 38

34. Alka Wanjekar (India) – 39

35. Shinah Nakaffu (Uganda B) – 39

36. Laurence Upendo Mligo (Tanzania) – 43

37. Vicky Gire (South Sudan) – 43

38. Fortunate Naakkali ( Uganda B 44

39. Patel Sneha Pravin (India) – 45

40. Lele Mugdha Madhav (India) – 53

41. Meron Habtom (Eritrea) – 55