Dussuyer names Benin 23-man squad for Afcon 2019

Michel Dussuyer, Benin Coach [Photo: Caf Media]

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer has named his 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due in Egypt starting next month.

The French man has also named seven players on standby just in case of injuries to the 23.

Former Sunderland midfielder Stephane Sessegnon is part of the squad despite being suspended for the opening game against four time champions Ghana.

Sessegnon, the most capped Benin player accumulated yellow cards in the qualifiers but will be available to face Cameroun and Guinea Bissau in the subsequent fixtures.

The 35-year-old will also overtake Denis Onyango tormentor Razak Omotoyossi as the Benin record goal scorer if he scores at the championship in Egypt.

Benin squad:

Goalkeepers: Fabien Farnolle (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Saturnin Allagbe (Niort, France), Cherif Dine Kakpo (Buffalos)

Defenders: Junior Salomon (Plateau United, Nigeria), Olivier Verdon (Sochaux, France), Khaled Adenon (Amiens, France) Moise Adilehou (Levadiakos, Greece), David Kiki (Red Star, France), Emmanuel Imorou (Caen, France) , Rodrigue Fassinou (ASPAC), Seidou Baraze (Yzeure, France)

Midfielders: Rodrigue Kossi (Club Africain, Tunisia) Jordan Adeoti (Auxerre, France), Mama Seibou (SC Toulon, France), Anaane Tidjani (US Ben Guerdane, Tunisia), Sessi D’Almeida (Yeovil Town, England), Stephane Sessegnon (Genclerbiligi, Turkey)

Forwards: Mickael Pote (Adana Demirspor, Turkey), Steve Mounie (Huddersfield, England), Desire Segbe Azankpo (Senica, Slovakia), Jodel Dossou (Vaduz, Lichtenstein), Cèbio Soukou (Hansa Rostock, Germany), David Djigla (Niort, La France)

Standby players: Abiola Katchon (Sun FC), Chasa-Deen Chaona (Al-Nejmeh, Lebanon), Cédric Hountondji (Levski Sofia, Bulgaria), Jean-Marie Guera (Enymba, Nigeria), Jacques Bessan (MO Bejaia, Algeria), Yannick Aguémon (OH Louvain, Belgium), Marcellin Koupko (CS Hammam-Lif, Tunisia)