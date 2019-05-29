FUFA Women Elite League: UCU Lady Cardinals out to end Kawempe’s dominance

FUFA Women Elite League | Championship Playoffs

Startimes stadium, Lugogo | Thursday, 30th May 2019 | 2:00 PM

Kawempe Muslim Vs UCU Lady Cardinals

Juliet Nalukenge

Kawempe Muslim Ladies have been a dominant force in as far as Women’s football in Uganda is confirmed winning all the previous four league titles since the inception of the FUFA Women Elite League in 2015.

Despite losing some of the key players along the way, the Warriors under the guidance of coach Ayub Khalifa have remained a strong side setting the pace for the rest of the league.

UCU Lady Cardinals who have made efforts over the years to dislodge Kawempe Muslim have failed in the previous attempts and at times flattered to deceive even with a seemingly good squad.

After poaching Yudaya Nakayenze(currently in USA), Hasifa Nassuna and Ruth Aturo from Kawempe Muslim last season, the thinking was they University side who had lost to Kawempe in the final in 2017 were going to be contenders. They couldn’t even get to the playoffs.

The target thus this time is to achieve the ultimate dream of winning the league title but that must come after overcoming Kawempe Muslim in the semifinal playoffs slated for Thursday at StarTimes stadium.

For UCU Lady Cardinals such a crucial game comes barely two weeks since their head coach Peter Ssebulime passed on and according to striker Nassuna this could be a factor to push them.

“It is really unfortunate that we lost our coach. We want to win the title as a way of honouring. So we shall give in our best to make sure this happens,” said the former Kawempe skipper who guided them to three league titles.

UCU Lady Cardinals blew hot and cold in the regular season and only confirmed their slot in the playoffs on the final day beating Olila High School to the second place in Elizabeth group on goal difference.

What has failed UCU Lady Cardinals to perform? On paper the Mukono based outfit arguably have the best squad in the league but like the old adage of “too many cooks spoil the soup” says, they have at times failed to deliver.

With Crested Cranes undisputed first choice goalkeeper Ruth Aturo, Nassuna, Maureen Kinavudori, Jackie Nakasi, Phoebe Banura, Teddy Najjuma and Catherine Nakiridde among others on the same team, the thinking would be a balanced team that would floor any opponent. To the contrary this hasn’t been the case.

There seems to be an imbalance on the team with a good attacking force led by Nassuna and Kinavudori while the midfield seems to play on a different script. The difference equally has struggled this season and Aturo seems to be having a slump in form.

If UCU Lady Cardinals are to stand any chance of winning the league this year, that must be addressed starting with the game against Kawempe.

Kawempe Muslim still competitive Kawempe Muslim are still strong favorites to the league and cannot be undermined despite having seemingly a young squad.

Coach Ayub Khalifa and his assistant Moses Nkata still have an edge over the rest of the coaches in the league especially in the way they set up their team, groom players and instill the winning mentality in them.

Losing Sandra Nabweteme, Viola Namuddu , Nakayenze, Aturo, Nassuna and so many other players would have been a big dent to any other team but this hasn’t been the case with Kawempe thanks to their culture of promoting players from their junior team.

Players like Grace Aluka, Juliet Nalukenge, Mariam Nakabugo have all grown up the ranks starting from the feeder team.

What the Captains Say

Moreen Kinavudori (UCU Lady Cardinals)

We are prepared and ready for the game. The girls are committed and ready to make sure we win tomorrow. Kawempe is a good team and have history in their favour but we believe it’s our time to write our own history.

Mariam Nakabugo (Kawempe Muslim)

We are in good shape and only waiting for the game. Our target again this year is to reclaim the league title and we are going to fight hard to make sure that happens starting with the game against UCU Lady Cardinals. They have a good team with some of the players that once played for us but that doesn’t matter for now.

It should be noted that Kawempe Muslim eliminated UCU Lady Cardinals from the FUFA Women’s Cup this season defeating them 3-1 in Mukono.

Two years ago, Kawempe Muslim also outwitted UCU Lady Cardinals 4-0 in the championship playoff final.

Key Battles

Juliet Nalukenge vs. UCU Lady Cardinals defence

It will depend on who the UCU technical team will choose to field at the heart of defence with Adam Kemisa, Mercy Nabulobi and Annet Nakirijja all available for selection.

The aforementioned trio must assign themselves duties on who will tame Nalukenge who despite being a natural center-forward at times drops deep to involve herself in team play.

Maureen Kinavudori (UCU Lady Cardinals) vs. Rehema Adubango (Kawempe Muslim)

Adubango does the man marking in the Kawempe defence line with skipper Mariam Nakabugo playing the sweeper’s role.

Kinavudori who for her versatility tends to drop deep will be a threat to Kawempe and Adubango needs to be extra alert throughout the game.

Hasifa Nassuna vs. Kawempe Muslim full backs

Nassuna tends to be more effective while playing as a second striker (number ten) but at UCU Lady Cardinals she in most cases plays on one of the flanks with Jackie Nakasi being the other winger.

A good dribbler with both feet, able to shot from far whilst also comfortable to carry the ball to the opponent’s box, Florence Nalumansi and Grace Aluka who play as the right and left fullbacks respectively will have to be on top of their game to stop Nassuna.

Central midfield

Both Kawempe Muslim and UCU Lady Cardinals have good midfielders and thus this could be another area where the game can be decided.

For Kawempe, Aisha Nantongo and Asia Nakibuuka are expected to start as the two holding midfielder with Crested Cranes skipper Tracy Jones Akiror playing in a more advanced position as the creative engine of the team.

UCU Lady Cardinals, on the other hand, will have to hope Catherine Nakiridde recovers in time because she has been relegated to the bench of late because of a hamstring injury. With Joan Kwagala and Jauharah Nabagala assured of starting slots, Teddy Najjuma could start in case Nakiridde fails to recover in time.

Probable Starting Lineups

Kawempe Muslim Ladies: Juliet Adeke, Florence Nalumansi, Grace Aluka, Mariam Nakabugo, Rehema Adubango, Aisha Nantongo, Asia Nakibuuka, Tracy Jones Akiror, Juliet Nalukenge, Sharon Naddunga, Anita Namata

UCU Lady Cardinals: Ruth Aturo, Cissy Nakate, Phoebe Banura, Adam Kemisa, Mercy Nabulobi, Joan Kwagala, Jauhara Nabagala, Teddy Najjuma, Moreen Kinavudori, Hasifa Nassuna, Jackie Nakasi