Kampala Region to host 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup final

Lady Doves celebrate one of their goals in the semifinals

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has finally confirmed the hosts for the 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup final.

It should be noted that even after the semifinals were concluded on Monday, the venue for the venue had not yet been communicated.

However, in an interview with FUFA competitions director, Aisha Nalule, she has confirmed to this website that Kampala region will host the final.

“FUFA has decided Kampala Region will host this year’s final and will be played at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo,” she confirmed.

The 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup final is between Lady Doves and Makerere University and is slated for 8th June 2019.

It should be noted that just like it is the case with the Uganda Cup (men), where the final is hosted by different FUFA regions, the FUFA Women’s Cup also operates along the same line.

The inaugural edition won by Olila High School in 2017 was hosted by Eastern region at Madibira ground in Busia district while Western region hosted last year’s final at Kabwohe playground in Sheema district where UCU Lady Cardinals emerged winners.

To reach this year’s final, Lady Doves eliminated She Corporate 4-3 on penalties after normal time had ended in a two-all draw while Makerere University, on the other hand, defeated Echoes High School from Soroti district, 5-0.