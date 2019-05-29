Maiden CGPA Youth Chess Championship targets nationwide involvement

Suubi Kiwanuka Lwanga

The Chess Parents and Guardians Association (CPGA) has clearly set out strategies to make sure the game of Chess continues to spread across the country.

Whereas the game has been in existence for quite some time, CGPA believes there is still a lot needed to make sure it spreads to every region of the country.

It is upon this basis that parents and guardians under their newly formed association, CPGA have devised avenues to fulfil their target the first being introduction of a national youth chess championship.

While launching the championship on Tuesday at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, CGPA chairman Ssubi Kiwanuka indicated supporting youth chess across the country will help to scale the game to greater heights.

“Our main objective of starting this championship is tap into the unidentified pool that is across the country. We want to bring on board several young girls and boys because it’s through this that we will be able to realise the target of promoting the game countrywide,” he said.

Running under the theme “Creating a Generation of Thinkers” the championship shall be the first of its kind pitting youth from Uganda’s different regions against each other.

The tournament shall have regional qualifiers to be held in Gulu district (Northern region), Jinja district (Eastern region), Masaka district (Central region), Mbarara district (Western region) and Kampala.

The regional qualifiers are expected to get underway in Jinja from 15th -16th June 2019, spread to the rest of the country before a grand finale in Kampala later this year.

According to Kiwanuka, the championship will have six categories catering (U8, U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18) for players aged between 5 to 18 years both in the male and female class.

The top three players from each gender across the different age brackets mentioned above from the regional qualifiers will make a cut to the grand finale.

The tournament got off to a good note attracting corporate sponsorship even before it gets underway.