Miya joins the Uganda Cranes team in Abu Dhabi

L-R: Farouk Miya, Sebastien Desabre and Kirizestom Ntambi pose before a training session in Abu Dhabi

As the Uganda Cranes continues with their training regime in Abu Dhabi ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, more players are joining the camp from their respective clubs.

On Wednesday, the team was joined by Croatian based midfielder Faruku Miya at the Sheikh Zayat stadium (Cricket Sports Complex).

Miya was part of the gym session in the morning session and joined the rest during the outfield session in the evening.

On Tuesday, the team was boosted by the arrival of Ethiopian based utility player Kirizestom Ntambi who had followed Derrick Nsibambi.

As of Wednesday evening, there are 17 players with 11 more players expected as the camp continues.

They are expected to play two international friendly matches as a prerequisite to sharpen up the team ahead of the 2019 AFCON finals.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre with the rest of the technical wing will name the final 23 man team 10 days before the kick off of the final tournament.

Uganda makes a return to AFCON finals after the 2017 edition hosted by Gabon.

Uganda Cranes Players in Abu Dhabi:

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Captain)

Defenders: Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi

Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Vice Captain), Kirizestom Ntambi, Faruku Miya, Murushid Jjuuko, Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi, Patrick Henry Kaddu

Team Officials