2018 CHAN top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi is part of the provisional team for Morocco. El Kaabi is now based in China

Morocco head coach Hervé Renard named a provisional team of 26 players for the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Zamalek’s forward Khalid Boutaïb is part of the team as Al Ahly’s Walid Azaro was left out.

Also on the team is Saudi league top scorer Abdearrazak Hamdallah, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Hebei China’s Ayoub El Kaabi.

Boutaib has joined Zamalek in the January transfer window, making just nine league appearances, scoring twice while assisting once.

Morocco Head Coach Herve Renard

Last season’s Egyptian Premier League top scorer Walid Azaro has managed to net six goals in 21 league games this season and provided four assists.

A number of noticeable names have also made the squad, namely Mehdi Benatia, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Younès Belhanda, Nordin Amrabat, and Hakim Ziyech.

Schalke’s Amine Harit, Sofiane Boufal, Nabil Dirar, and Karim El Ahmadi have also made the cut.

The Atlas Lions are placed in group D alongside Ivory Coast, South Africa, and Namibia.

They will kick off their campaign against Namibia before facing Ivory Coast and South Africa in that subsequent order.

They will aim to win their only second ever-title after clinching the 1976 trophy after beating Guinea in the final game.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Málaga CF), Yassine Bounou (Girona FC), Abdelali Mhamdi (RS Berkane)

Defenders: Manuel da Costa (Ittihad Jeddah), Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Yunis Abdelhamid (Stade de Reims), Medhi Benatia (Al Duhail), Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax), Abdelkarim Baadi (Hassania Union Sport Agadir)

Midfielders: Karim El Ahmadi (Ittihad Jeddah), Youssef Aït Bennasser (AS Saint-Étienne), Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo), Mbark Boussoufa (Al Shabab), Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray), Fayçal Fajr (SM Caen), Nordin Amrabat (Al Nassr), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Sofiane Boufal (Celta Vigo), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahçe), Amine Harit (Schalke), Oussama Idrissi (AZ Alkmaar)

Forwards: Abderazak Hamed Allah (Al Nassr), Khalid Boutaib (Zamalek), Youssef En-Nesyri (CD Leganés), Ayoub El Kaabi (Hebei China Fortune F.C)