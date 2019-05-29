Mubiru confirms Uganda Cranes COSAFA bound team

COSAFA Bound Uganda Cranes team (Photo: FUFA Media)

The COSAFA bound Uganda Cranes team has been confirmed by head coach Abdallah Mubiru prior to departure on Wednesday afternoon.

The team has 20 players, of whom two are goalkeepers, seven defenders and as many midfielders as well as four forwards.

Veteran defender Isaac Isinde is team skipper as Muzamiru Mutyaba is his deputy.

KCCA first-choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and URA’s clean-shaven James Alitho are the two goalkeepers on the team.

Express intelligent centre back John Revita leads the cast of defenders that also have Isinde who is the team captain, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Hassan Musana, Paul Willa, Mustafa Mujjuzi and Mustafa Kizza.

It is a blend of the crafty midfielders as Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shafik Kagimu, Bright Anukani, to the hard-working quartet of Allan Kayiwa, Michael Birungi, Nicholas Kasozi and Paul Mucureezi.

Egyptian based forward Daniel Isiagi is the only foreign based player on the team.

Isiagi is among the forwards as Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Nelson Senkatuka and the league top scorer Juma Balinya from Police.

The team departs from Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday afternoon for Durban, South Africa.

Every player is ready to give his best in the COSAFA Championship. The players know the value of teamwork. I have full confidence in my players and I expect them to deliver Abdallah Mubiru, Head Coach handling the COSAFA Bound Uganda Cranes Team

Mubiru is deputized by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

FUFA Executive Committee member Richard Ochom is head of delegation.

Uganda Cranes will begin the tournament at the quarterfinal stage against Lesotho on Saturday 1st June 2019.

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC) Defenders: Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Paul Willa (Police), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Hassan Musana (KCCA FC), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC).

Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Paul Willa (Police), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Hassan Musana (KCCA FC), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC). Midfielders: Bright Anukani (Proline), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United FC), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Michael Birungi Komunda (Express)

Bright Anukani (Proline), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United FC), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Michael Birungi Komunda (Express) Forwards: Daniel Isiagi Opolot (Al Nasir, Egypt), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Dan Muzeyi Serunkuuma (Vipers SC)

Team Officials