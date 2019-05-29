Joyce Nalubega readies herself to play at the second woodball world cup hosted at Spenah Beach. Entebbe (Photo: David Isabirye)

2nd World Beach Woodball Championship:

Team Events (Stroke):

Women: Gold (Uganda), Silver (Chinese Taipei), Bronze (China)

Men: Gold (Chinese Taipei), Silver (Uganda A ), Bronze (Kenya)

Hosts Uganda and Chinese Taipei bagged the first gold medals at the on-going World Beach Woodball Championship at Spenah Beach in Entebbe on Wednesday.

Whereas Uganda won the gold in the women team stroke event, Chinese Taipei was triumphant in the male category.

The Ugandan women team of Rose Sandra Nabaggala, Denise Pulkeria, Joyce Nalubega, and Joan Mukoova tallied 191 for the gold.

They were three strokes better than Chinese Taipei. China took the women bronze with 221.

Some of the team Uganda female players during a break (Photo: David Isabirye)

The victory was well deserved because of the teamwork effort from all the players as well as the support we had from the fans at home. The coaches also played a key role. We are now set for the other events at the championship. Joyce Nalubega, team Uganda A player

Nabaggala returned the best score of 44 strokes. The other three players Nanjeru scored 47, Nalubega 49 and Mukoova 51 for a combined 191.

Joan Mukoova reads the line before playing (Photo: David Isabirye)

In the male event, Chinese Taipei won gold despite tying with Uganda A on 179 strokes.

Kenya was third to take bronze with a combined tally of 206 strokes for four players.

Chinese Taipei men won gold in the men event (Photo: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, the finals of the stroke, as well as fairway team, doubles, and mixed doubles events, will be held on Thursday.

In the same vein, the 6th Uganda International woodball championship teed off on the grass side of the Spenah Beach on Wednesday.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga will grace the closing ceremony.

Women:

Gold (Uganda A) – 191

Nabaggala Rose Sandra -44

Nanjeru Denise Pulkeria -47

Nalubega Joyce -49

Mukoova Joan – 51

Silver (Chinese Taipei) – 194

Zhou Pei-Qi -41

Lin Wan-Yu -50

Liu Kai-Chi – 51

Wu Pei-Rong – 52

Bronze (China) – 221

Lu Dan -53

Yang Rumei -55

Song Yanli – 55

Guo Yahui – 58

4 Kenya – 233

Lucky Nganga Wanjiku – 56

Doreen Ajiambo Birenge – 57

Munuve Veronicah Kongu – 57

Kirui Loice Cherotich – 63

5 Uganda B – 252

Nalujja Amina – 60

Akugizibwe Asasira Lyiola – 60

Neteesa Rashidah Idrisai – 62

Anyimo Brenda – 70

6 South Sudan – 286

Poni Margaret – 68

Emisa Mungasa -70

Jaguru Joyce Nelson – 71

Gire Vicky – 77

7 India – 328

Malusare Sonali – 66

Alka Wanjekar – 75

Patel Sneha Pravin – 87

Lele Mugdha Madhav – 100

Men:

Gold (Chinese Taipei) – 179

Wang Qi-An – 39

Lee Cheng Han – 40

Wang Mao-Lin – 46

Tsai Tsung-Lin – 54

Silver (Uganda A) – 179

Bridge Byamukama – 40

Joel Adupa – 45

Thomas Kedi – 46

Geofrey Towongo – 48

Bronze (Kenya) – 206

Joel Munyendoh Chote – 46

Peter Waweru Chege – 51

David Wairimu Mungai – 52

Kelvin Muite Mutuma – 57

4. Uganda B – 218

Timothy Suuna -44

Simon Peter Otim – 56

Pascal Kidega – 58

Brian Okidi – 60

5. South Sudan – 225

John Garang Gieru – 50

Juma John – 53

Alex Bakata Bathuel -59

John Reath Wuor – 63

6. India – 267